Since my initial report on CTO in October, shares have remained rangebound, and the Company reported Q3 earnings. I had previously anticipated that any significant rerating of the shares would take time and depend on CTO working through this year's bad debt and vacancy issues (idiosyncratic catalysts), and a stabilization of the macro picture (generic catalyst). The yield was attractive enough to deal with a slower recovery. I still believe this is the case, but this quarter's WeWork default has likely pushed out the recovery by another few quarters and has highlighted latent tenant credit quality concerns. As a result, I have trimmed my position and begun selling covered calls on a portion of my position. I still believe the shares are undervalued, but I see the recovery taking longer and possibly with greater uncertainty and volatility along the way. I also took a harder look at the preferreds and concluded that while they look attractive on paper, their low trading liquidity and the uncertainty of CTO exercising its call make them less attractive than the common on a liquidity and risk-adjusted basis.

Earnings Update

Rents & Occupancy

Physical occupancy decreased ~180bps to 89.6%, while leased occupancy remained stable at ~93%. Leasing activity was strong, with 21 leases signed representing 132k sqf, including a replacement tenant for the food hall vacancy at Ashford Lane. The vacancy at Ashford Lane was one of the key issues for CTO in the prior quarter. Comparable rent spreads for the quarter's new leases were down 0.4% but up +11.4%, excluding the impact of the lower rent in the Ashford Lane food hall. CTO also filled the other key vacancy at Ashford Lane, with a financial institution. Ashford is now expected to reach stabilized occupancy of >90% by year-end.

Quarterly Occupancy Evolution (Author; CTO)

FFO & AFFO

Core FFO per share was flat YoY at $0.47, and up ~9% sequentially. AFFO per share was down 2% YoY, and virtually flat sequentially. Guidance for full-year 2023 Core FFO per share and AFFO per share were tightened to $1.60 and $1.74, respectively (n.b., midpoint). This implies Core FFO and AFFO of $0.31 and $0.35, respectively (n.b., QoQ / YoY decreases of ~34% / ~10% and ~27% / ~5%, respectively). This implies a ~$0.03/share AFFO deficit to the $0.38 quarterly dividend, which is more than covered by the current cash position, as described in the Acquisitions & Dispositions section below. I would also note that Q4 is historically a softer quarter for FFO and AFFO.

Quarterly FFO & AFFO Evolution (Author; CTO)

Acquisitions & Dispositions

Subsequent to the quarter-end, CTO sold 2 properties for total proceeds of ~$33.3MM: a shopping center in Fort Worth for $14.8MM (n.b., 5.2% cap rate), and a single-tenant office building for $18.5MM (n.b., 7.2% cap rate). With ~$7MM of cash as of Q3, this means CTO has ~$40MM of cash available to repay debt and/or support the uncovered portion of next quarter's dividend. Acquisition activity for the quarter was limited to a 10.6-acre parcel adjacent to The Collection at Forsyth.

Bad Debt / WeWork

However, these positive developments were overshadowed by the impact of WeWork's bankruptcy. WeWork was CTO's second-largest tenant, accounting for 1.4% of leased sqf and 3.4% of cash ABR as of Q2 through its lease at The Shops at Legacy in Dallas, TX. It made its last payment to CTO in August and defaulted on its lease in September. This default is costing CTO ~$240k per month (n.b., ~2.9% of income properties revenue and <1% of total revenue for Q3). This credit loss greatly contributed to the -4.5% decrease in SP NOI for the quarter and the reduction in Q4 '23 guidance. It will also likely contribute to a soft Q1 '24. Management is pursuing all available remedies and is in talks with prospective tenants in the space (n.b., the lease was previously set to expire in April '24). I note that WeWork's space at The Shops at Legacy (n.b., leased to WeWork subsidiary 6900 North Dallas Parkway Tenant LLC) is not on the list of 65 leases WeWork is seeking to reject. This is unfortunate, as it indicates WeWork intends to continue operating in the space, rent-free, until the lease is not renewed by CTO until April '24. CTO's only hope of an early resolution is for the New Jersey bankruptcy court to grant relief from the eviction stay. This looks unlikely, and CTO may have to take the hit until the lease expires.

Leverage

CTO's leverage remains healthy and well structured. ND/GBV (adjusted) is ~43%, and ND/EBITDA is 7.6x. WACD was up ~20bps to 4.56%, with ~80% fixed-rate debt. CTO also entered ~$160MM of forward-starting interest rate swaps with start dates ranging from '26-'28, which has effectively fixed its cost of debt in the mid-5s.

There are no maturities until the $51MM convert in April '25. I have seen some articles on SA that express concern about the dilutive impact of the convert. This is not a concern, as the conversion price for this note is ~$26.06, meaning the conversion feature would only be exercised if the common traded above $26.06/share by April '25. This would cause ~8% dilution (e.g., if the common traded at $27/share before the conversion, it would be worth ~$25.9/share afterward). The conversion price is nearly 60% above the current share price and 18% above my NAVPS.

Debt Maturities (CTO)

Share Repurchases

CTO repurchased no common shares during the quarter but did repurchase 6,048 pref shares at $18.52. It was good to see management demonstrate a willingness to buy the pref at a substantial discount to the liquidation preference, but the amount was very underwhelming (n.b., $112k spent to buy ~0.2% of the outstanding prefs). I understand the pref are far less liquid than the common, and management probably wanted to preserve cash to repay debt and buffer the WeWork bankruptcy, but I would have loved to see them go after them more aggressively. This repurchase will save ~$10k in dividend payments annually (n.b., nil impact per share).

Valuation Update

CTO is currently trading at ~9x LQA FFO and AFFO (n.b., ~10x '23E) and an implied cap rate of ~8.6%.

CTO Valuation (Author; CTO)

My central case NAV estimate remains materially unchanged at ~$22/share, with higher stabilized NOI (n.b., ~$74MM vs $72MM previously) offset by a higher assumed cap rate (n.b., 7.50% vs. 7.25% previously). This implies ~33% upside and ~12x LQA FFO and AFFO (n.b., ~14x / ~13x '23E FFO / AFFO).

My low NAV estimate is ~$16.6/share and assumes 10% lower NOI and a 7.75% cap rate. My high NAV estimate assumes the same NOI as my central case but a 7% cap rate, in line with management.

I continue to believe there is upside in the common; however, the next few quarters may be volatile as the market grapples with the WeWork default, and further scrutinizes CTO's tenant credit profile (e.g., AMC and At Home, CTO's 3rd and 6th largest tenants representing ~5% of cash ABR with CCC+ and CCC ratings, respectively). I am not overly concerned about the WeWork situation, as the lease was already set to expire early next year, and CTO has ample liquidity and cash flow to handle this loss. If problems develop at AMC or At Home, I would be quite concerned and likely consider a Hold or Sell rating, depending on the severity. Given these concerns, I took a harder look at the Series A Prefs.

Preferred Equity

The prefs currently trade ~$19.3, ~23% below the liquidation preference, offer an ~8.3% yield, and are callable after July 6, 2026. This implies a YTC of ~19%.

Series A Preferred Valuation (Author; CTO)

I analyzed the common equity premium (n.b., in this case, defined as the common equity IRR - preferred equity IRR) to assess which security is preferable under different scenarios. The sensitivity table below assumes an exit on 7/6/2026 (the call date). If the prefs are called, and the common trades at my NAV estimate, the common IRR is ~215bps higher than the prefs.

Common vs. Pref Returns Sensi (Author)

Given current interest rates, it would make economic sense for CTO to call the pref in '26. Having recently entered $160MM of interest rate swaps with start dates between 2026-2028 that lock in a rate in the "mid-5s", I estimate CTO would save ~$0.03/share annually in interest/dividends by replacing the pref with debt at 5.5%. An exercise of the call would be made more likely if it can continue repurchasing the pref at a discount, as the final quantum needed to be called would be smaller. Furthermore, assuming CTO can grow EBITDA at a 2.5% CAGR, it would have ~$36MM of additional debt capacity if it levered back up to current levels (n.b., ~7.6x EBITDA). However, there is ~$83MM of debt maturing in '26, which increases the risk that it will not be able to exercise its call. I would also note that there are very few precedents for REITs actually calling callable prefs. For these reasons, I do not believe one can take the call for granted. I would also note that the trading liquidity for the pref is very thin (n.b., ~3-4k per day vs. +100k for the common). I also believe that the scenarios in the table above which show a return premium favoring the pref are likely unrealistic. I believe a scenario in which either CTO can call the pref or in which the pref naturally trades near the LP would be one in which the common should be worth more than $20.5 (i.e., either CTO has phenomenal liquidity and/or strong operating performance, or rates go much lower, either of which should justify a much higher price for the common). Without a liquidity premium for the pref, I am sticking with the common. However, I do think the pref offers a relatively attractive yield with a credible catalyst. I give it a Hold rating for now, as I do not see a significantly better risk and liquidity-adjusted return profile than the common.

Conclusion

CTO's Q3 results were a mixed bag. Healthy leasing activity was largely overshadowed by the WeWork default, which raised questions about the credit quality of certain other large tenants. I expect these concerns to be a headwind in the near term, and they have moderately increased the amount of risk I see in the business. I have trimmed my position size to reflect these risks (previous position was too large, regardless of this Q) and have begun selling covered calls on a small portion of my position to hedge downside vol, and because I believe it's highly likely for CTO to remain rangebound until the WeWork situation is resolved. As I mentioned earlier, I am personally not interested in the prefs for liquidity reasons, but I believe they could become more interesting below $19/share.