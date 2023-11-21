Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mega-Cap Tech A Safe Haven

Summary

  • Year-to-date, technology has outperformed the broader market largely given the prevalence of low leverage, high profitability and consistent earnings across many names in the mega-cap tech space.
  • Technology serving as a haven in periods of market volatility is a distinct change to the late 1990s where the sector was the source of the volatility.
  • This change is driven by large-cap companies being more mature, less volatile, with an ability to generate consistent profitability. These quality characteristics may continue to be in demand by investors in an environment of decelerating economic growth.

Originally posted on November 9, 2023

Equities have officially entered a correction. Both global and domestic stocks have fallen by at least 10% below their summer peak. Volatile portions of the market, notably small-cap and early-growth companies, are down far more. And while large-cap

