Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Balancing Uncertainty And Optimism: 2024 Chief Investment Officer Outlook

Nov. 21, 2023 1:15 AM ET
Columbia Threadneedle Investments profile picture
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
818 Followers

Summary

  • Here’s what uncertainty around interest rates being higher for longer could mean for investments and the markets in 2024.
  • I think the bigger risks in 2024 are geopolitical, which have more potential to throw expectations off track.
  • Another wildcard is the U.S. elections. It’s hard to predict the effect, if any, it will have on the markets.

Multiply sources of revenue. Multiple streams of income

Olivier Le Moal

By William Davies, Global CIO

Here’s what uncertainty around interest rates being higher for longer could mean for investments and the markets in 2024.

The economic data in 2023 was better than expected: inflation fell, employment remained resilient

This article was written by

Columbia Threadneedle Investments profile picture
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
818 Followers
Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset management group that provides a broad range of actively managed investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.