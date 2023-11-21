zhnger

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

We do not believe REAL represents an attractive investment in the slightest. The company's business model is underwhelming and it is currently burning cash aggressively. We do think Management will make progress toward profitability but this will not be sufficient in the long-term to create an attractive business. Competition is far too high and the business lacks the ability to develop a moat.

This is all before considering that growth has turned negative and the impact of cost-cutting is uncertain. With its growth slowly aligning with the wider industry, we struggle to see what this business presents.

We do not think REAL should be considered at a Revenue multiple in excess of 1x, particularly as financing is required in the near future.

Company description

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is an online luxury consignment marketplace that authenticates and sells pre-owned luxury goods, including fashion, jewelry, watches, and art. As per its annual report, the company focuses on sustainability and the circular economy by extending the lifecycle of luxury items.

Share price

REAL's share price has collapsed since it was listed, declining over 90% and essentially wiping out all value post-IPO. The timing of its listing is slightly inopportune, being negatively impacted by both the pandemic and inflationary period. Broadly, however, investors' sentiment has negatively developed given the limited financial development.

Financial analysis

Presented above are REAL's financial results.

Revenue & Commercial Factors

REAL's revenue has grown exceptionally well during a short period, with a CAGR of +28% into the LTM. This said, the company is currently down in the LTM period, presenting challenges associated with maintaining its existing trajectory.

Business Model

REAL operates as a platform for buying and selling authenticated luxury items. Sellers consign their pre-owned luxury goods to the platform, and buyers can purchase these items at a discounted price compared to their original retail value.

A key feature of REAL's value proposition is its rigorous authentication process. The company employs experts to verify the authenticity of each item listed on its platform, ensuring that buyers can trust the quality of the luxury goods they purchase. This differentiates it from normal marketplaces or direct dealings between buyers and sellers. Counterfeited goods are only becoming more problematic due to improving supply chains.

The platform offers a wide range of luxury products, including clothing, accessories, jewelry, watches, and home goods. This diversity attracts a broad customer base. This is critical as success within this new market will come to the business that can create a large network effect. Consumers will shop where products are and sellers will sell where buyers are. REAL currently faces competition from ThredUp, Poshmark, Vestiaire Collective, as well as Grailed and eBay.

We believe the following factors are key to the achievability of strong growth:

Convenience for Sellers: Sellers benefit from the convenience of consigning their items through REAL. The platform manages the entire process, from authentication to listing and shipping, making it easier for individuals to sell their luxury items without the hassle and risk.

Increasing Acceptance of Pre-Owned Luxury: Over the last decade, there has been a shift in consumer attitudes toward acquiring pre-owned luxury items, as this is now far more normal.

Trust in Authentication: This is arguably the most important factor, as trust is critical to a successful marketplace.

Shift Towards Sustainable Fashion: The growing awareness of environmental sustainability has led consumers to seek more sustainable and ethical alternatives in the fashion industry. The beauty of the luxury segment is that the products are generally of higher quality, allowing for a more pronounced impact from this.

Although we believe these factors justify the existence of the industry, we struggle to see how it can accommodate all of these businesses. As an example, eBay has essentially cornered its current industry in many global markets, with small regional players competing. This is a substantially smaller market and we currently do not see how all these businesses coexist.

REAL currently lacks any differentiating qualities in our view. This is why the company, alongside many of its peers is seeking to outspend each other. Differentiation will come from creating a network, but by virtue of having so many participants, this becomes harder. It is essentially a case of "survival of the fittest".

Margins

REAL's margins have shown minimal progression during the last 6 years, with EBITDA-M still heavily negative at (20)%. This is a reflection of its terrible business model. The company currently earns a GPM of ~65%, implying healthy unit economics, although reflects almost zero development since FY17, when revenue was 24% the size of its current level. This suggests competition and market pricing are likely close to optimal, alongside limited scope for scale improvements.

The problem for REAL is that its S&A spending represents 90% of revenue, an eyewatering level. The company's customer acquisition cost is monumental and completely unsustainable. The issue, as we have discussed, is that a network effect must be created to make its offering compelling, however, this costs a substantial investment.

Although this cost is positively trending down, revenue is already declining, implying further laddering down of S&A spending will only act to restrict growth further, creating a negative spiral.

Our view is that REAL will realistically not reach net income profitability based on the current level of evidence, essentially requiring a takeover to survive long term. Its newly adjusted fee structure should allow for adjusted EBITDA profitability but even definitional EBITDA is questionable.

Quarterly results

REAL's recent performance has materially declined following an impressive growth story, with top-line revenue growth of +10.0%, (3.3)%, (15.3)%, and (6.7)% in its last four quarters. In conjunction with this, margins have improved.

The decline in the company's growth is a reflection of the wider macroeconomic environment finally impacting the luxury segment. Elevated interest rates and inflation have wreaked havoc on "everyday consumers", with living costs soaring and wages failing to keep up. Although this has negatively impacted the luxury segment, for the majority of the last 24 months, this has been wholly offset by robust demand. This has now changed. Luxury stocks are in decline as growth slows and the wealthy turn defensive. In its most recent quarter, GMV declined 8% YoY and orders declined 17%, while active buyers remained slightly up in the LTM period (+1%).

Margin improvement is a reflection of REAL changing its consignor commission structure in Nov22, contributing to a higher take rate and reduced number of low-value consignments. Additionally, the business is reducing its company-owned inventory, further improving margins.

Looking ahead, we expect REAL to face more pain in the quarters to come as the slowdown expands. We do not expect expansionary policy to return before H2'24, before which REAL lacks any growth levers.

Balance sheet & Cash Flows

REAL's balance sheet is fairly uneventful. The issue is that the company is burning cash at an alarming rate. In the LTM, its FCF was ~$(100)m, with only $171m of cash on hand. That means it will be raising cash in the coming 12-18 months. With debt markets as they are, the company will likely look for shareholder support.

Outlook

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming years.

Analysts are forecasting a material slowdown in growth, with a CAGR of 6% into FY27F. Alongside this, margins are expected to sequentially improve, turning Adj. EBITDA positive in FY25F and FCF positive in FY26F.

The broader assumptions appear reasonable. With a focus on margin improvement, growth will likely decline, although we do expect the industry to return to growth in late FY24/FY25. We are less convinced by the timing of the margin increase but the trend is reasonable.

Valuation

REAL is currently trading at 1.1x LTM Revenue and 1.1x NTM Revenue. This is a discount to its historical average.

A discount to its historical average is undoubtedly warranted, owing to the evaporation of growth and lack of material margin improvement. Further, the company is trading at a premium to the Apparel retail industry (~5%), which is unjustifiable in our view given its growth rate has now declined to single digits, aligning more closely with the wider industry.

A revenue multiple of >1x symbolizes that its revenue has value sufficient for investors to pay a dollar to get a dollar. We do not think this is the case. The company is acquiring revenue at a substantial loss currently, making said revenue worth far less than a dollar.

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

Innovation in revenue generation.

Strategic partnerships with luxury brands.

Takeover.

Final thoughts

We do not see any attractive qualities in this company. Revenue growth is gone and margin improvement is slow. Even with this, we struggle to see how it can reach a sustainable level of financial performance. The industry requires consolidation to achieve consistently attractive results and this does not appear to be coming soon.

With limited scope for upside and more pain ahead, we rate the stock a sell.