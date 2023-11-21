Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The RealReal: Race To The Bottom

Nov. 21, 2023 2:13 AM ETThe RealReal, Inc. (REAL)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.61K Followers

Summary

  • The RealReal's business model and industry segment have scope for value creation but we struggle to see this materialize due to the heavy level of competition and limited moat.
  • The company is burning cash at an alarming rate, with S&A spending at 90% of revenue. Its fundamental business model is broken and we expect issues with reaching profitability.
  • REAL’s revenue has grown impressive, although this has been derailed in the LTM period as macroeconomic conditions weigh heavily on the company.
  • As costs are cut, we expect growth to slow and competitive pressures to increase. With a lack of moat and an inability to create a truly valuable network, we see scope for a rapid negative spiral.
  • REAL is currently trading at >1x revenue, which we do not believe is appropriate given the numerous risks the company is facing with reaching profitability.

Louis Vuitton Island Maison, Singapore

zhnger

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • We do not believe REAL represents an attractive investment in the slightest. The company's business model is underwhelming and it is currently burning cash aggressively. We do think Management will make progress toward profitability

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.61K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About REAL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on REAL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
REAL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.