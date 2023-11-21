Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AGNC Investment Is A Buy Below Book Value Per Share

Nov. 21, 2023 2:14 AM ETAGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)1 Comment
Brent Nyitray profile picture
Brent Nyitray
4 Followers

Summary

  • AGNC Investment has managed to maintain its dividend during the current Fed tightening cycle, unlike most mortgage REITs.
  • Widening mortgage backed security (MBS) spreads have been a major issue for mortgage REITs, leading to declining book value per share.
  • AGNC Investment is trading at a slight discount to book value per share and is expected to benefit from a decrease in interest rate volatility and tightening MBS spreads.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Brent Nyitray as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Federal reserve building at Washington D.C. on a sunny day.

Tanarch

This article was written by

Brent Nyitray profile picture
Brent Nyitray
4 Followers
Brent Nyitray, CFA has been in the investment business for over 20 years, working for event-driven funds like Elliott Management, Mallet Capital, and Dellacamera Capital Management. His area of expertise is in event-driven situation, merger arbitrage, and deep value investing. He covered the REIT space and homebuilders for Market Realist and authors a blog: http://thenadtearsheet.blogspot.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
Sokx
Today, 3:03 AM
Comments (121)
1st time out of the gate, good run. Thanks
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AGNC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AGNC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGNC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.