Summary

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) specializes in providing advanced solutions for the geospatial, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries. Its products include software, hardware, and services that leverage GPS, laser, optical, and inertial technologies to enhance productivity, quality, safety, and sustainability.

For TRMB’s 3Q23 results, it is reporting positive numbers as it shows growth across all metrics such as revenue, operating margin, annualized recurring revenue, and EPS. However, it is important to note that while its transportation sector is improving, it is struggling with freight downturn. In addition, its Buildings and Infrastructure growth has been somewhat offset by hardware weakness. When compared to peers, its growth outlook is well below them. On the back of these, I am recommending a hold rating.

Financials / Valuation

TRMB’s 5-year revenue CAGR is about 3%. Due to its rocky revenue growth trend, it is better to analyze its revenue growth using CAGR, as it smooths out the bumps and outliers. In terms of operating margins, it has been improving from 11.85% in 2018 to 2022’s 15.66%. Since 2021, it has been stabilizing at about 16%. When I look at its balance sheet, net debt has been on an increasing trend. In 2018, it reported $6.9 billion, and by 2022, it has reached $8.4 billion. Despite the growing net debt levels, its net interest expense has been very consistent at around 1.7% of total revenue for the last 5 years. Hence, I do not anticipate any liquidity issues arising from its increasing debt levels.

Valuation

Based on my view of the business, I anticipate that its revenue should grow at a low single-digit rate for the next 3 years due to the drag caused by the freight downturn they are facing in the current quarter and the hardware business weakness offsetting the strong growth in B&I. In addition, its surveying business is also expected to decline due to the expected decline in sales to the US federal government and the ongoing weakness in Europe.

Based on author's own math

Peers overview:

FactSet

TRMB now trades at 13x forward EV/EBITDA, which is lower than peers’ median of 15.78x. Although their EBITDA margins are in line at approximately 14%, TRMB has a much weaker 1-year growth outlook. While peers are expected to grow at 14%, TRMB 2023 growth is only 3%, 11% lower than its peers. Hence, I think it’s fair for TRMB to be trading at a lower forward EV/EBITDA.

Comments

Overall, TRMB’s 3Q23 results are positive. Non-GAAP EPS was reported at $0.68. Its $957 million in non-GAAP revenue represents an increase of 8% year-over-year and 2% on an organic basis. Annualized Recurring Revenue [ARR] increased by 25% year-over-year to reach $1.94B. Lastly, its 3Q23 operating margin was 26.2%, up 2.5% year-over-year.

There has been some turnover at some of the larger fleet operators in the mobility industry. The transportation industry posted the highest quarterly growth of the four sectors, at 35% year-over-year and 7% organically. Its enterprise business and Transporeon saw growth in addition to the organic growth of its ARR, which was a mid-single-digit percentage. Although metrics like volumes, spot rates, and capacity utilization are stabilizing at low levels, Trimble does not expect a meaningful improvement in 4Q23, and the freight market remains challenging in Europe and North America as construction equipment, paper, and packaging is particularly weak. Transporeon, on the other hand, is holding on to its customers and market share, putting it in a good position to bounce back as the European goods economy improves as a whole. The mobility business in Europe and Brazil is still doing well, but churn in North America is expected to reduce ARR growth and result in headwinds in 4Q23 and fiscal year 2024.

Buildings and Infrastructure [B&I] software 3Q23 revenue was up 9% year-over-year, with organic growth of 6% and organic ARR growth of 20% contributing to this increase. Revenue and ARR for e-Builder, Viewpoint, SketchUp, and Tekla all increased by a double-digit percentage, demonstrating its success and its robust demand strength among customers. Meanwhile, weak demand led to a year-over-year decline of a high single-digit percentage in sales of civil construction hardware, which accounts for about one-third of the segment's total revenue. Overall software bookings in B&I were up over 30% in 3Q23. Strong demand for software offerings is expected to be partially offset by a mid-single-digit percentage decline in hardware businesses, but B&I still has the brightest outlook of the four sectors and is expected to grow organically at a mid to high single-digit percentage year-over-year for 4Q23 and I anticipate continued ARR growth through 4Q23.

Due to weakness in Europe, lower surveying demand resulted in an organic 2% year-over-year decline in Geospatial's 3Q23 revenue. However, higher-than-expected orders from US government clients partially offset this decline. Even though the core field survey business is showing signs of improvement, the expected sales decline to the US federal government will cause organic revenue to fall low to mid-single-digit percentage year-over-year in 4Q23. Moreover, management forecasts that Geospatial margins will decline sequentially to less than 32.0% non-GAAP operating margin due to a less favorable mix.

Risk & conclusion

Upcoming quarters’ growth could be better than anticipated if organic growth grows stronger than anticipated, especially in the B&I sector. The anticipated shift in TRMB's mix toward software and services may happen sooner than expected, leading to higher margins and possibly a more resilient portfolio through a cycle.

TRMB 3Q23 results show positive trends, with both non-GAAP EPS and non-GAAP revenue growing. The company's ARR also saw a significant increase, indicating robust growth in stable revenue streams. Despite the growth, the transportation sector is facing pressure due to the freight downturn in Europe and North America. Although B&I showed progress, particularly in software, it was offset by a decline in hardware. The Geospatial segment also faced a slight decline due to lower surveying demand in Europe. Overall, these mixed results lead to a modest growth projection for TRMB, with an upside of only 1%, reflecting the impact of various sector-specific headwinds and a weaker growth outlook when compared with industry peers. Overall, I am recommending a hold rating for TRMB.