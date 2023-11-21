Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rio Tinto: The Commodities Market Is Back In Action

Nov. 21, 2023 9:00 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • Rio Tinto's H1'23 and FQ3'23 results have shown great promise of growing iron ore production/ delivery at higher realized prices, likely to boost its FY2023 top and bottom lines.
  • The commodity's spot prices have also recovered to a new high, with the contracted rates through 2024 suggesting the miner's excellent intermediate-term prospects.
  • China's new social housing initiatives in 35 cities and $138B of government support may also "help end a multi-year property slump," while also sustaining iron ore's elevated prices.
  • As a result of its intact dividend investment thesis with an excellent forward yield of +6.7%, we maintain our Buy rating on the RIO stock.
Hot steel close view in the steel plant

zhaojiankang

We previously covered Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) in June 2023, discussing its brighter prospects as iron ores commanded a normalized higher spot pricing after the pandemic, likely to boost its top and bottom lines despite the uncertain macroeconomic outlook.

With the

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

m
motto5448
Today, 9:11 AM
love it.
