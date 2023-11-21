Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sea Limited: Q3 2023 Earnings, Shopee's Return To Loss, But Still A Buy

Nov. 21, 2023 3:20 AM ETSea Limited (SE)2 Comments
Vektor Research
Summary

  • Sea Limited's stock experienced a significant drop following the 3Q23 earnings release. But we still believe the stock is a buy.
  • Garena, Sea's gaming division, saw a year-on-year decline in revenue but finally showed growth in average bookings per user. The relaunch of Free Fire India was postponed.
  • Shopee returned to a loss-making business. But this move is required to gain market share, especially as TikTok Shop was banned in Indonesia. In addition, unit economics in Brazil improved.
  • SeaMoney delivered a robust 37% top-line growth, while maintaining its credit quality. The NPL ratio more than 90 days improved to 1.6% from 2%.
  • Forward P/E is 15x based on 2025F earnings. Risks include massive spending on S&M continuing to 4Q23 and TikTok Shop to re-enter the e-commerce space.

Shopee headquarters in Singapore

kokkai

Recap

After our previous publication on Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), the stock went up and briefly reached $47 per share. This surge was mainly due to the closure of one of its toughest competitors, TikTok Shop, in Indonesia. Previously, the

Vektor Research
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SE, GOTO-INDONESIA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not an investment recommendation. Please do your own due diligence.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

M
MikeKorea
Today, 3:27 AM
“Shopee returned to a loss-making business. But this move is required to gain market share”

Required to GAIN market share or required to KEEP market share ? They grew a miserable 3% yoy. And yet you still call this dog a buy… Good luck with that…

PS: “We believe the stock is a buy at 15 times of its 2025 earnings”

LOL how do you know what their earnings in 2025 will be? And please dont tell us that you just trust their predictions…
r Negoro profile picture
r Negoro
Today, 3:55 AM
@MikeKorea you must look at qoq segmented Operations to gain a better understanding. I wouldn't say it's super expensive, but they have proven they can operate profitably if they chose to. I do believe that they are facing strong competition in e commerce. Such that a lowered margin was unable to lift qoq sales meaningfully.
But pfcf is roughly 11.

Bright side is their gaming division stopped slumping.
