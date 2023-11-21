Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Does The Fed Deserve Credit For The Disinflation?

Nov. 21, 2023 3:24 AM ETTBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS
Jeffrey Frankel profile picture
Jeffrey Frankel
371 Followers

Summary

  • The Bureau of Labor Statistics on November 14, remarkably, announced that the US CPI had been unchanged in October (whether seasonally adjusted or not).
  • Contrary to what many economists had predicted, and also contrary to what many Americans still believe, the US inflation rate has, so far, come down without a major decline in economic activity or employment.
  • If the Fed hadn’t raised interest rates after March 2022, chances are that the overheating of the economy would have continued, notwithstanding the favorable supply shift; inflation would still be high.

Exterior of the US Federal Reserve Building in Washington DC

uschools

The Bureau of Labor Statistics on November 14, remarkably, announced that the US CPI had been unchanged in October (whether seasonally adjusted or not). That is, the level of the CPI was unchanged, not the inflation

This article was written by

Jeffrey Frankel profile picture
Jeffrey Frankel
371 Followers
Jeffrey Frankel is Harpel Professor of Capital Formation and Growth at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. He is a Research Associate of he National Bureau of Economic Research, where he is also a member of the Business Cycle Dating Committee, which officially declares recessions. Appointed to the Council of Economic Advisers by President Clinton in 1996 and subsequently confirmed by the Senate, he served until 1999. His responsibilities as Member included international economics, macroeconomics, and the environment. Before moving East, he had been professor of economics at the University of California, Berkeley, having joined the faculty in 1979. Other past appointments include the Federal Reserve Board, Institute for International Economics, International Monetary Fund, and Yale. His research interests include international finance, currencies, monetary and fiscal policy, commodity prices, regional blocs, and global environmental issues. He graduated from Swarthmore College and received his PhD from MIT. Visit Jeffrey Frankel's Weblog (http://www.jeffrey-frankel.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TBT--
ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TMV--
Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares ETF
IEF--
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
SHY--
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.