Don't Hold Gold Through Inflation, Buy These Instead

Nov. 21, 2023 3:26 AM
John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
258 Followers

Summary

  • Gold's relationship with inflation is weak, suggesting it may not be the best hedge against inflation.
  • Investors should consider alternatives such as interest-only mortgages, newly issued MBS, managed futures, and commodities carry to benefit from rising rates and persistent inflation.
  • Gold may not outperform these alternatives in capturing inflationary pressure.
Introduction

Shares of the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) represents physical gold bullion held under the Thames River in the Bank of London's vaults. This is the best way for investors to access liquidity in the physical gold market, through ETFs

Financial adviser (IAR) and an economics, psychology, and history educator. Adviser to a family office with AUM in the mid-seven figures. I have an obsession with alternatives, income investing, and model portfolios. My work will mostly cover ETFs, closed-end funds, and fixed income; macroeconomic analysis, asset allocation, and opportunistic investment strategies."History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On TyrannyAny and all opinions expressed in my writing are my own and do not reflect the views of my employers nor any organizations I am a part of. Nothing I write is personalized financial advice. All articles will contain disclosures for conflicts of interest at the time of writing; those disclosures may not be accurate after a 72hr period from the initial publishing date.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RISR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

P
Pete in SA
Today, 4:32 AM
Comments (5)
I remain a gold skeptic having held GLD for long time with little increase in price. Worst I would stay away from gold miner stocks such as Gold. It fooled me once but not twice.
T
TheHarlequin
Today, 4:04 AM
Comments (917)
I suggest most people holding gold are aware of the points you make. You can make the same arguments for crypto currencies, fine art & other collectibles. The reason true gold bugs hold gold is because, like art etc., it is one of the few assets that is uncorrelated with the economy itself. It is not an economic asset. Yes it’s market price fluctuates over time and there will be long periods where it underperforms economic assets, but hedges often work that way until one day they pay off. Russia and China are loading up on gold right now. Billionaires are loading up on fine art. It doesn’t hurt to have some disaster recover assets in a barbell portfolio.
