Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MercadoLibre: Understanding The Mechanisms Of Value Creation

Nov. 21, 2023 8:30 AM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)
Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Today, I will start with an update on the meteoric growth of MercadoLibre's digital ads business.
  • Subsequently, we will discuss the underlying infrastructure that MercadoLibre has built atop of which it's layered this ads business.
  • We will discuss its competitive advantages, i.e., economic moats, whereby it's built a juggernaut tech platform in one of the most challenging operating environments on earth.
  • With many of its regions still in the process of fully digitally industrializing and with decades of infrastructure and brand development as its foundation, I believe MercadoLibre has many years of growth still ahead.
  • In short, I like MercadoLibre stock at ~$1475/share.

Yellow Mercado Livre delivery van parked in the street of Sao Paulo

Alfribeiro

Obligatorily Starting With Digital Ads

The subhead suggests that digital ads are so central to the thesis, as well as so central to a handful of the companies I discuss with you, that I am forced to start with

Get started with us today!

This article was written by

Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
15.84K Followers

Louis Stevens offers a proprietary approach to equity (stock) investing.

Employing his Four Foundational Investment Frameworks, Louis purchases industry-leading businesses that possess mountainous cash hoards, robust free cash flow generation, long runways for growth, and quality company cultures.

Here is a snapshot of the performance of the companies selected using these frameworks: https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/louis-stevens

Whether you're just getting started or are an analyst at a hedge fund, Louis has served folks like yourself throughout his career in equity research and investing. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MELI, AMZN, CPNG, SE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MELI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MELI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MELI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.