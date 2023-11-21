Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Gold Could Hit An All-Time High By The First Half Of 2024

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.28K Followers

Summary

  • Why gold prices could hit new highs in 2024.
  • What coming rates cuts could mean for gold.
  • Has US economic growth peaked? Implications for gold.

Shining gold texture

naphtalina/E+ via Getty Images

The price of gold has been benefiting from expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may be done hiking interest rates. Daniel Ghali, Senior Commodity Strategist at TD Securities, explains why the precious metal could be on its way to an

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.28K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBP--
Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund ETF
GLTR--
abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF
JJPFF--
iPath® Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF
IAU--
iShares Gold Trust ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.