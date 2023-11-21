Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Universal Insurance Holdings: Still Undervalued After The YTD Rise Of 62%

Danil Sereda
Summary

  • Universal Insurance Holdings is a U.S.-based insurance holding company with a $480-million market cap, specializing in personal residential insurance, covering homeowners, renters, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire.
  • Margins showed significant improvement, with the GAAP operating loss margin at 1.7% compared to 29.3% in the prior year.
  • The company saw a substantial turnaround in net income and adjusted net income, driven by improved underwriting income and net investment income.
  • I see an upside potential of ~22.2% in UVE stock, not to mention its generous dividend yield of ~3.86%.
The Company

Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE:UVE) is a $480-million market cap U.S.-based integrated insurance holding company that focuses on personal residential insurance, including homeowners, renters, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire coverage. The company offers additional coverages such as allied lines, personal property, liability, and personal articles. It provides various

Danil Sereda
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

A
AlapMehra
Today, 4:22 AM
Comments (113)
Agreed on all points. This stock deserves to be in the 20s.

Its has a strong competitive advantage in Florida with its vertically integrated structure. It’s the no1 homeowners insurer in FL. The recent tort reforms will stabilise the FL market and make it sustainable for insurers to operate and thus justify a higher multiple.

It’s just a matter of time for this one to bounce back. One catalyst could be a (partial) repurchase of outstanding debt that was taken out in 2020/21 post an above average hurricane season.
