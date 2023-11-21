Sundry Photography

Introduction

I reaffirm my “Buy’ rating on Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) after it reported its Q3 earnings and despite issuing very disappointing Q4 guidance sitting far below the consensus and my own expectations. Shares fell by double digits in response and are now down 36% from when I last covered these in August when I issued a buy rating. I could not have been more wrong in retrospect.

For those unfamiliar with the company, this is what I wrote previously:

Enphase specializes in both microinverters and energy storage solutions. The company is the leading supplier of solar microinverters worldwide. It has been growing revenues steadily over the last several years. Its high-quality microinverter products are in high demand following the explosive growth in residential solar installations. The company is rapidly expanding its capacity and is opening new production lines across Europe and the US (where it also benefits from IRA incentives). This growth is also driven by its expanding product offering, which now includes high-quality batteries and EV chargers. The company offers a complete home energy solution package that can all be controlled through a single app and provides significant savings to its customers.

Enphase shares have recovered somewhat from the blow they received following the Q3 earnings or, more importantly, the issued Q4 outlook late last month. Shares are up 31% since hitting a low of slightly below $75 per share. Nevertheless, shares are still down 61% and 68% YTD and over the last 12 months, respectively.

The company is facing an increasingly challenging operating environment, weighing heavily on its financial performance and share price, with growth turning negative. This was already common knowledge when it reported Q2 earnings. However, things have taken a turn for the worse since, a turn I did not see coming.

Enphase Energy faces challenging times attributed to a weakened residential solar market, primarily stemming from macroeconomic pressures such as high-interest rates and persistent inflation. This has significantly impacted Enphase's financials, with management anticipating this weakness will persist through the first half of 2024.

Yet, while the short-term outlook remains uncertain and near-term growth projections have been revised downward, Enphase's medium to long-term growth potential remains significant. The company's leadership in microinverters, expansion into new products and markets, and the broader growth potential in the solar industry position it as an attractive investment. Looking beyond the near-term challenges and considering a 23x multiple and FY25 EPS, investors may expect annual returns exceeding 15%.

A weak residential solar market is the cause of Enphase’s growth issues

Enphase Energy has historically been known for its focus on residential solar solutions, particularly with its microinverter technology designed for individual home installations. Today, the company has expanded this to an entire home energy offering, including batteries, app control, and EV chargers. Yet, today, the residential solar industry is facing significant headwinds from high interest rates and persistently high inflation.

Important to understand here is that loans fund many residential solar systems in one way or another. Homeowners who decide to install solar panels on their properties typically seek financing options to cover the upfront costs of purchasing and installing the solar system. The idea is that the savings from reduced energy bills over time will eventually offset the initial investment.

Yet, high interest rates mean that homeowners will have to pay more in interest over the life of the loan. This increases the overall cost of the solar installation, making it less attractive for homeowners. Today, the combination of high interest rates and persistently high inflation results in lower consumer spending power, making it challenging for homeowners to continue financing residential solar installations. As a result, the demand for solar systems decreased, impacting companies like Enphase and their installers, who got stuck with high inventories.

Simply put, Enphase faces a low-demand environment for its products due to macroeconomic pressures on consumers. This, in turn, has resulted in an oversupply of solar equipment, particularly panels, leading to much more aggressive destocking and elevated channel inventory, causing a significant blow to Enphase’s financials.

Crucially, Enphase management expects this weakness to last through the first half of 2024, resulting in guidance significantly below the Wall Street consensus. For Q4, management has guided for revenue in the range of $300 to $350 million, far below a consensus prior to earnings of over $500 million in revenue.

This guidance from management reflects approximately $150 million of channel inventory correction in the U.S. and Europe, meaning Enphase is under shipping to the end market demand in order to normalize channel inventory. This is dragging down the company's near-term performance and will continue to do so as long as channel inventories remain high and demand is suppressed. From that perspective, there is little room for positivity as Enphase heavily depends on the consumer’s and economy's health.

At the same time, though, underlying, the company is doing absolutely nothing wrong and is performing well in product innovation, product roll-out, and expanding manufacturing, positioning itself favorably for future growth and government grants. Of course, I am not going to make the recent and near-term performance look better than it is, as it really isn’t great, but investors confident in the future of solar energy still really don’t have that much to worry about and could be in for great returns in the long run.

However, at the same time, the risks have increased quite a bit as much is uncertain regarding a recovery with the economic outlook not looking great and solar adoption still somewhat of a question mark. Therefore, I am not as convinced of Enphase’s long-term success as before, resulting in a significantly less optimistic medium-term outlook. But before we get to that, let’s closely examine the Q3 results.

Enphase reported a decent and unsurprising Q3

Enphase released its Q3 earnings on October 26 and reported revenue and EPS roughly in line with the consensus. Revenue came in at $551.1 million, missing the consensus by approximately $16 million and down 13.2% YoY, which is a significant slowdown from the incredible growth rates we had gotten used to from Enphase in recent years.

The underperformance against already low expectations resulted from a somewhat unexpected slowdown in Europe, in addition to an already struggling US residential solar market. The situation in Europe has deteriorated significantly over the last three months as European distributors are now also facing an oversupply of solar equipment as residential solar demand has fallen dramatically. This forced Enphase to significantly undership market demand, causing revenue in Europe to decrease 34% sequentially (this was still up 26% YoY).

Meanwhile, the performance in the US was not much better. In non-California states, the sell-through was down 4% sequentially, but in California, this was down 25% due to the impact of NEM 3.0. This is unsurprising and was already priced into the shares. This will most likely last a few more quarters before it recovers, but rising utility rates in California could make a recovery more aggressive as it could mean the payback period for an NEM 3.0 solar plus a battery system will become close to an NEM 2.0 solar only system, making it more interesting for residents again. We have to monitor this closely, but I am not expecting any recovery for the time being and weakness to persist.

As a result of these growth dynamics by region, Enphase derived 64% of its revenue in Q3 from the US, up from 59% in Q2. Furthermore, the sell-through in Europe was down 35% in Q3 compared to Q2. The weak demand led to the overall sell-through falling 12% in Q3 compared to Q2.

The company shipped approximately 3.9 million microinverters, down from 5.2 million in Q2, as the company was forced to adapt to market demand. Approximately 86% of Q3 microinverter shipments were the company’s latest version – the IQ8. This is up from 78% in Q2 and supported some of the company’s margin expansion as these new products see higher margins.

Furthermore, Enphase began manufacturing in Salcomp's facility in Arlington, Texas, during the third quarter, shipping a total of 531,000 microinverters to customers from its three contract manufacturers in the U.S. Management expects this to grow to 1 million in Q4 as US manufacturing facilities expand production. The company also plans to start manufacturing batteries in the US in mid-2024, further increasing the company’s IRA incentives and supporting its bottom-line as it did in Q3.

Enphase facilities (Enphase)

Driven by the IRA tax incentives, impressively, even as revenue fell YoY and sequentially, the gross margin improved by 220 basis points sequentially and 550 YoY to 48%. Even when excluding the IRA benefit, the margins are holding up remarkably well. For years, Enphase has been able to drive impressive margins and continues to do so even as it faces significant headwinds today.

Enphase

Operating expenses were flat sequentially, coming in at 18% of revenue, resulting in a 30% operating margin. As headwinds increase, management diligently manages operating expenses and will continue to do so in the coming quarters to maintain margins.

The Q3 net income was $141.8 million. This reflects a net income margin of 25.8%, which is down 310 basis points sequentially as operating expenses were relatively flat and revenue contracted. This resulted in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.02 for Q3, down 31% sequentially and 18% YoY.

The company still managed to report a free cash flow of $122 million, offsetting the $110 million of share repurchases the company completed in Q3. As a result, the balance sheet was essentially unchanged from the end of Q2, with a cash position of $1.78 billion and $1.2 billion in debt. The company remains in excellent financial health.

Enphase remains favorably positioned and should easily outgrow the solar industry in the medium and long-term

While the company faces significant near-term headwinds that heavily drag on its financial performance, the long-term thesis is still far from broken here. The current share price weakness could present an interesting opportunity as Enphase still has plenty of growth ahead of it.

Importantly, the recent results of Enphase and SolarEdge (SEDG) paint a more negative picture than we see in reality for the solar industry, which should still grow 15% in 2023. Furthermore, the SEIA projects residential solar will grow 6% on average over the next five years while non-residential solar will increase by 8%.

The microinverter market in itself also still has a lot of growth left on the table, benefitting Enphase. Microinverters, which are technologically superior to traditional string inverters, still only account for 8% of the inverter industry. For those unfamiliar with the product, this is what I wrote before:

A microinverter converts the direct current power generated by a solar panel into grid-compatible alternating current for use or export. So why would consumers pay extra for a microinverter over a built-in central inverter in their solar system? Well, if a solar panel with a central inverter built in fails, solar production stops completely. With just one microinverter per solar module, solar production keeps working even if a microinverter stops working. The picture below shows this system.

Microinverter versus string inverter (Enphase)

In the end, factors like enabling module-level monitoring, easier installation, enhanced design flexibility, removing the need for DC switching points, and better safety than conventional inverters should drive the growing adoption of microinverters over alternatives, driving growth at a CAGR of 19.7% through 2028 for the microinverter industry. As Enphase is the undisputed industry leader here, it should be poised to benefit from this growth.

Moreover, the company’s growth potential remains immense and stretches far beyond just the industry's growth. Enphase also still has much growth potential in new products beyond its legacy microinverters like batteries and EV chargers. In Q3, the company shipped 86 megawatt hours of batteries, up from 82.3 megawatts in Q2, as the company rapidly increased the number of countries to which it shipped its batteries. Just like the EV chargers Enphase offers, it still only offers these products to a limited number of countries but is rapidly growing this, supporting top-line growth.

These new products are an essential growth driver for Enphase. Enphase already is the #1 choice in microinverters globally, and the company aims to leverage this global strength by offering the entire home energy system to increase the value per home beyond just the value of its microinverters. This way, the company grows its TAM and boosts sales growth beyond the projected growth for the microinverter industry.

Enphase home offering (Enphase)

Furthermore, the company also still has a lot of international growth potential. It continues to expand globally, with more European countries added in Q3 as well as emerging regions like Brazil and India. The company recently entered the U.K., Sweden, Denmark, and Greece markets with both IQ8 microinverters and IQ batteries. Combined, these new markets represent more than 1.5 gigawatts of residential solar opportunity, giving the company a lot of room for growth by expansion.

Ultimately, these factors together can easily drive a revenue growth CAGR of between 20-30% once the operating environment improves. As a result, Enphase remains one of the most attractive solar energy stocks on the market.

Outlook & Valuation – Is ENPH stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

As indicated earlier, management is guiding for Q4 revenue in the range of $300 to $350 million, reflecting approximately $150 million of channel inventory correction in the U.S. and Europe. Management expects this channel inventory correction to last through the first half of the year, meaning we should not expect a significant recovery before the second half of 2024.

Nevertheless, management is not projecting significant margin weakness, in part due to the positive impact of the IRA. For Q4, management has guided for a gross margin of above 40%, even when excluding the IRA benefit, and to sit between 48-51%, including the IRA incentives, up from Q3, helped by an increase in US-produced product shipments.

Following this downbeat guidance, the Q3 result, underlying industry developments, and my own updated medium-term expectations, I have downward revised my financial projections, both short-term and long-term, now reflecting much more conservative expectations to account for the higher risk involved and increased uncertainty.

Financial projections (Author)

Based on these estimates, the valuation of Enphase shares has come down from a 5-year average multiple of over 55x to just 22x this year’s earnings, and while this might sound cheap for a company projected to grow revenue at a CAGR of 20-30%, this is fair when considering the peer average (with peers like SolarEdge and First Solar (FSLR) valued at a similar valuation) and the fact that the company is facing a significant amount of uncertainties and most likely another year of negative growth.

Yet, the company remains incredibly high quality, an industry leader, poised for significant growth, and highly profitable, making it a top pick in the solar industry, even as it faces a challenging operating environment in the near term. Yes, it looks bad, and the company is operating in uncharted territory, but these near-term headwinds and uncertainties do not make it a bad business. Even today, I continue to see a lot of opportunities and remain bullish, albeit more carefully.

Still, I believe it deserves a premium over peers and believe a 24x multiple is fair when based on depressed earnings. Based on this multiple and my FY24 EPS, I calculate a target price of $103, leaving a limited upside of 4.5%. From this perspective, shares do not look attractive. However, if we look further into the future and past the near-term weakness, shares get a lot more interesting. Going with a 23x multiple and my FY25 EPS, investors are poised for annual returns exceeding 15%, which should easily beat global benchmarks.

Ultimately, the Q3 results were far from great, and the Q4 outlook was even worse. Enphase management is navigating a very challenging and uncharted operating environment, and this is reflected in depressed financials, which will most likely last at least through the first half of FY24. If interest rates remain high in both the US and Europe, this could last even longer in a worst-case scenario, meaning shares represent very limited upside from current levels.

However, I also see limited downside as much has already been priced into the shares, and management has been very conservative in its projections, assuming absolutely no recovery from current levels in the near term. Therefore, I view the current risk-reward profile as favorable for long-term investors. Management shares this view as confirmed by some insider buying with a director buying $4 million in stock in September and CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman buying $100,000 worth of shares earlier this month.

Therefore, I choose to look through the near-term weakness and remain focused on the company’s long-term potential, which remains promising. Consequently, I maintain my “Buy” rating.