Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amazon: The All-Time High Is In Sight For 2024

Nov. 21, 2023 4:08 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Amazon's stock has climbed nearly 75% this year, amid a rebound in earnings compared to a difficult 2022.
  • Firming margins accelerating momentum in areas like advertising support a strong outlook.
  • We are bullish on the stock and see a path for shares to reclaim the all-time high sooner rather than later.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »

Amazon warehouse facility storefront exterior in Houston, TX.

Brett_Hondow

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has rallied more than 75% year-to-date as one of the best-performing mega-cap stocks in the market. Compared to the period of extreme volatility in 2022 pressured by headwinds from high inflation and climbing interest rates, the company

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.5K Followers

Dan Victor, CFA is a market professional with more than 15 years of investment management experience across major financial institutions in research, strategy, and trading roles.

Dan leads the investing group Conviction Dossier, where his focus is on helping investors stay ahead of market trends and inflection points. Dan’s investing vehicles of choice are growth stocks, tactical exchange-traded funds, and option spreads. He shares model portfolios and research to help investors make better decisions, via his Investing Group’s active chat room.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AMZN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.