Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2024 U.S. Equities Outlook: Expect Bulls To Win This Round, Too

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.01K Followers

Summary

  • I remain bullish on US stocks for 2024, citing strong earnings expansion in the tech sector and a positive inflation and interest rate backdrop.
  • The "Magnificent Seven" tech stocks have been driving the performance of the S&P 500, with significant earnings growth, but 2024 won't likely be different.
  • I am optimistic about the inflation and interest rate backdrop for the upcoming year, expecting the first rate cut by the Fed to be delivered already in 1H 2024.
  • I continue to view the valuation set-up for US equities as supportive, forecasting a ~4,800 year-end target price for the S&P 500 on a ~21x multiple.
Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

I have long argued that it is a fools game to bet against US stocks, a thesis that is broadly in line with Warren Buffett's mantra that to "never bet against America". As a consequence of this overarching philosophy, but also due

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.01K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SP500

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY
--
VOO
--
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.