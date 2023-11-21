2024 U.S. Equities Outlook: Expect Bulls To Win This Round, Too
Summary
- I remain bullish on US stocks for 2024, citing strong earnings expansion in the tech sector and a positive inflation and interest rate backdrop.
- The "Magnificent Seven" tech stocks have been driving the performance of the S&P 500, with significant earnings growth, but 2024 won't likely be different.
- I am optimistic about the inflation and interest rate backdrop for the upcoming year, expecting the first rate cut by the Fed to be delivered already in 1H 2024.
- I continue to view the valuation set-up for US equities as supportive, forecasting a ~4,800 year-end target price for the S&P 500 on a ~21x multiple.
I have long argued that it is a fools game to bet against US stocks, a thesis that is broadly in line with Warren Buffett's mantra that to "never bet against America". As a consequence of this overarching philosophy, but also due to a supportive earnings and valuation backdrop, I have maintained a bullish skew throughout 2023 YTD. Against the odds, citing macro headwinds and geopolitical tensions, being a bull was very pleasurable in 2023.
Now looking at 2024, I remain bullish, as I see quite a few positive arguments that may drive stocks higher. Specifically, I note that the Magnificent Seven should likely continue to see strong earnings expansion on AI-led business opportunities. In addition, I am optimistic about the inflation and interest rate backdrop for the upcoming year, expecting the first rate cut by the Fed to be delivered already in the first half of the year. Lastly, I continue to view the valuation set-up for US equities as supportive, forecasting a ~4,800 year-end target price for the S&P 500 (SP500) on a ~21x multiple for consensus FWD earnings of ~230 (for reference, the past 5 year average is 25x P/E).
Tech Giants Continue To be "Magnificent"
2023 has been (so far) a strong year for the S&P 500, with the index being up about 18% YTD. Many investors, however, point out that the S&P 500 was almost exclusively carried by the power of a few tech stocks, specifically the "Magnificent Seven", a handful of stocks that now account for about one third of the S&P 500 index. These tech champions have returned 80-90% YTD on a market capitalization-weighted view.
Meanwhile, the performance of the average S&P stock (excluding the "Magnificent Seven") was lackluster, raising concerns about the sustainability of the 2023 bull run. In fact, the average stock excluding the tech giants has suffered a 2% downturn YTD, with half of the S&P 500 sectors having delivered a negative performance in 2023 so far.
But the lack of breath in the stock rally is not necessarily negative -- that's the power of having a market-cap weighted index. As long as enough earnings support is coming from a selected few companies, the earnings struggle of the many can be forgiven. And the most recent earnings growth of the "Magnificent Seven" has been truly outstanding, as highlighted by the operating income expansion during Q3:
- Microsoft Q3: +24% YoY
- Google Q3: +25% YoY
- Tesla Q3: -52% YoY
- Meta Platforms Q3: +143% YoY
- Apple Q3: +9% YoY
- Nvidia - the company has not yet reported Q3, but consensus expects that operating income should be up north of 1,000%, according to Refinitiv estimates.
- Amazon Q3: +348% YoY
And actually, within the tech sector, there is a lot of breath in the operating income growth:
- Salesforce Q3: +600% YoY
- Netflix Q3: +23% YoY
- Palo Alto Q3: +1,300% YoY
- Adobe Q3: +14% YoY
- Oracle Q3: +25% YoY
- ServiceNow Q3: +150% YoY
- Airbnb Q3: +25% YoY
- Spotify Q3: positive operating income inflection
- Palantir Q3: positive operating income inflection
- Shopify Q3: positive operating income inflection
- ... readers get the point
Looking into FY 2024, I point out that the earnings tailwind in software/ tech and related industry verticals, which covers about 40% direct exposure in the S&P 500 remains very bullish. Specifically, investors should consider that IT spending have started to expand again, most notably as a congruence of the AI spending. In that context, a CIO survey by Evercore suggests that nearly half of key IT decision makers see their IT budgets for 2024 expand by more than 10% compared to FY 2023 (Evercore ISI research note on software, dated November 14th: The Trend Is Your Friend: Sticking With Mega-Cap Software Into ’24).
Accordingly, there should be a material business activity tailwind for the AI-exposed "Magnificent Seven" (vendors) in 2024, while the buyers may see operating income expansion on efficiency gains related to AI leverage. That said, analyst consensus sees S&P 500 earnings at $239 for FY 2024, which would suggest a very sentiment-supportive 9% earnings growth compared to the $219 estimated for FY 2023.
Expect Inflation and Interest At ~3%
So, the earnings picture for the broader US equity market is supportive of a healthy stock market performance in 2024. But the bullish earnings thesis will likely be compounded by a favorable inflation and interest rate backdrop. Specifically, on inflation, I point out that price growth continues to decelerate, with CPI expansion falling to 3.2% YoY in October. By category, shelter is the only dimension where YoY price growth remains above the Fed's 2% target.
Meanwhile, wage growth is dropping towards the 50-year historical average of 4% YoY, and pressure in the labor market more broadly looks to be easing.
Needless to say, these easing pressure points on pricing suggest a dovish Fed stance in 2024, with the first rate cuts likely to be delivered in the first half of the year. Notably, looking at the CME Fed watch tracker, I point out that for June 2024 markets are now pricing a more than 82% probability of a 25 basis point cut, compared to the Fed funds rate in the range of 525 - 550 currently. The probability of two or more cuts stands at 39%, while there is no quoted probability for an additional hike.
A Note On Risks
While I am bullish on equities going into FY 2024, investing in stocks is certainly not without risks inherent risks, especially considering the prevailing economic uncertainties. To elaborate, there are four primary risk factors that I believe merit attention: First, there's still a notable probability of a mild recession in the U.S., hovering between 50-80% according to various analysts. Needless to say, during recessions, equities tend to face pressure due to diminished corporate earnings. Second, strong up/-downside performance in certain industries can impact the index with a skew, exposing it to sector-related risks. Presently, there might be an over-reliance on major technology companies within the S&P 500. Lastly, but not least, are inherently prone to volatility, and this volatility might not align with every investor's emotional tolerance.
Investor Takeaway
Helped by a favorable earnings and inflation/ rate tailwind, the current FWD valuation of ~19x looks cheap for the S&P 500. With earnings expanding only slightly below double-digit rates YoY, and interest rates likely to fall below 4% on below 2% YoY CPI, I argue the US equity benchmark should be reasonable priced at a 21x multiple. For reference, the past 5 year average is ~25x P/E; so, I remain below the historical average in my projection. This argument, complemented by a FY 2024 earnings assumption of ~230 (in line with consensus), suggests a base case target price for the S&P 500 of ~4,800.
