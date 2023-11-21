Greg Doherty

As we expected, we got a few morsels of information in the latest release of Fiscal Q1 (ending Sept 30th, 2023) financials from Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR). In this article we’ll take a look at their disclosures and build a forecast for Fiscal Q2 link that to a valuation for the firm. This article assumes you're familiar with the Sphere company and is designed to build on my previous work published here.

Introduction

In my previous work, I presented the thesis that Sphere is a massively undervalued company. Specifically, the expected profit margins from Wall Street Analysts were far too low, resulting in the expectation that Sphere would struggle to generate a profit. Without being able to generate profits, the venue and ultimately overall company would be nearly worthless. Based on an estimate of about $50M of Adjusted Operating Income and a valuation multiple of 12, the Wall Street consensus was that Sphere was perhaps worth about $600 million dollars. This is despite the fact that Sphere cost approximately $2.3 Billion dollars to build and sits atop some of the most valuable land in the world (the Las Vegas strip).

My undervaluation thesis is supported by having done a significant amount of primary sourced diligence to estimate a build-up of the true cost of running the venue. This is contrary to what the Wall Street analysts have done, which is apply general “comparable” industry profit margins to Sphere. I believe their methodology is flawed because the Sphere venue is unlike anything previously built, and the economics driving it should be superior to non-purpose built facilities. Those flaws are evident in two clear ways: 1) the analysts admit in their research reports that they have difficulty valuing the business due to a lack of comps and lack of historical financials, and 2) the analysts have already increased their estimates across the board in reaction to the latest set of financials.

We’ll now analyze the numbers released by Sphere, review the analyst reaction and adjustments, and finally update our valuation framework.

Concert Residency Rentals

We received good insight into the company’s revenue generating potential on the Concert (Residency Rental) side of the business with the most recent disclosures. Having run two sold-out U2 concerts in the entirety of the quarter, we can roughly conclude that each concert generated $1.4M of venue-fees, and $670K of Food, Beverage & Merch revenues, for a total of ~$2.1 Million dollars per night.

Company Filings

(The ticketing and food are based on two operating nights of the Sphere, so divide each number by two to get the nightly value.)

Company Filings

The expense side of the business is considerably murkier as we can see an event-related direct cost of approximately ~$1.1M per evening to run the U2 concert. At face value, the ~$2.1M of revenues against ~$1.1M of direct costs provides a gross margin of 50%, which is good, but I believe understates the true margin profile of the business. Here’s why:

I’ve spoken to professional tour managers who have run concerts in sports arenas across North America. The typical cost of setting up, running, and dismantling a tour at an average sports venue is in the range of $300k-$600k for a day (Back of house, Front of house, and Concession Staff). Consider that this also includes the expenses of unloading, building, dismantling and packing an entire stage, rigging, lighting, speakers, and floor seating. Sphere is a significantly more straightforward setup given that the majority of the lights, and the entire sound system is built into the venue. Also, the venue uses permanent (part/full time) staff instead of contractors since the venue operates 365 days a year. Not only should the venue cost less than most venues to staff, but it certainly should not cost $1.1M per night to run a concert. On September 29/30th, the show was being presented to the public for the first time ever. When putting a show on for the first time, it’s prudent to have extra technical staff, supplies, rehearsals, etc. to ensure that everything runs smoothly. On September 29/30th, the venue was being presented to the public for the first time ever. So not only at the show-level will you be taking extra precautions, but at the venue level you’ll have extra staff and support. Given it was opening night, you also probably had a lot of extra publicity overhead costs (comped tickets, VIP party rooms, free catering in Suites for celebrities, etc.)

My forecast is that these factors account for as much as $200k per night of expenses that would not exist on a longer-term run-rate basis, which takes our nightly expenses from $1.1M to $900k, and increases gross margin from 50% to ~60%.

Running a nightly expense of $900k is still significantly higher than other venues (for similar services) and the last reconciliation that I believe needs to be made is factoring in the cost of the concert’s video production.

For a typical concert tour, the artist (or promoter) will incur a $500K-$2 Million dollar production cost to design “the show”. This would include all of the LED graphics, choreography, lighting, pyrotechnics, etc. The venue (sports arena, etc.) is entirely hands-off on this expense. Obviously the Sphere is unlike these other venues, and the production of the U2 (and subsequent) residencies require a significant amount of the Sphere’s intellectual human capital and expertise to design and execute a full show. It has been widely reported that James Dolan agreed to absorb a $10 Million dollar production cost to make/design the U2 show.

Although it hasn’t been explicitly mentioned in the company’s disclosures, this $10 Million dollar cost is likely accounted for as a deferred production cost and amortized directly as a direct cost per show. Based on U2’s previously agreed upon 25 shows, the $10 Million dollars would be a $400,000 cost per show.

Company Filings

To be clear, this is a real expense, and in many ways it’s a substitute for the costs avoided by not touring. However, the advantage of this cost is that it’s a one-time cost that can be amortized across a set of shows that tends to be extended over time. U2 has already announced multiple extensions to their residency and is currently at 36 (sold-out shows). If they end up playing 50, or 70 shows across their two-year residency, that $10 Million dollars becomes much more efficient, resulting in substantial gross margin gains. In addition, just because U2 was given this $10 Million dollar inducement to take the risk of playing at a brand new, unproven venue- doesn’t mean that other artists will be afforded the same courtesy (although they'll certainly ask for it). And lastly, the Sphere team (and partners at Stufish, who designed the U2 show) have undoubtedly gotten better and more efficient at building Sphere visuals and can probably produce the same quality show for much less, or make a better, more involved show for the same price.

For all of these reasons, I think the long-term gross margin of the Concert (a.k.a. Residency Rental) business should be 65-75%.

Venue Direct Costs

The company reported $2.8 Million dollars of venue operating expenses for the quarter. Sphere does not elaborate on the classification of "venue operating expenses", but their old pre-spinoff parent company MSGE, does disclose this to be fixed costs such as utilities. I believe electricity would be the largest contributor to this line item. The exterior of the Sphere (exosphere) was officially “turned on” on July 4th, and was run intermittently for the entire quarter. While $2.8M is likely not a reflective of an entire quarter’s worth of electricity and fixed overhead run rates, I will estimate this will be about $7M per quarter on a go-forward basis.

Suites, Advertising Business

The company reported revenues of $2.56M Million against costs of $541K for the quarter. This represents a gross profit margin of ~80%. The suites and naming portion of this business most likely did not contribute any material amount of the revenue, and it was likely entirely comprised of the advertising that they ran on the exosphere. They ran ads for YouTube, CBS Sports, Warner Brothers, Disney and DreamWorks in the quarter and this matches up nicely with the rumored amount of about $500k per ad-run on the exposphere.

The Sphere Experience: Postcard from Earth

The company recorded $2.1 Million of expenses related to advertising their inhouse production: Postcard from Earth. Aside from that expense, we have no useful information from the company and will have to wait for Q2 financials.

While we have very little information from the company, I have been tracking sales data from ticketmaster and estimate about $1.5M per show-day of revenues. (Recorded Tickets below = $1.3M, plus food, beverage, merch, parking, and walk-up ticket sales = ~$1.5M)

Author's Data

Do not infer from the data that interest in the show is waning. A large portion of the ticket sales for the shows happen on the days/week leading up to the show.

To summarize the information provided in the 10Q:

U2 Concert residencies likely generate ~$2M per night of revenues for Sphere

The direct cost of a residency night is ~$1M, but I infer that can/should come down to $600k over time

The fixed cost (utilities etc.) of the venue were $2.8M, and will likely be higher (I estimate $7M/quarter) on a full quarter basis

Ads are being sold at around $500k per run

The gross margins on the ads business is about 80%

Postcard from Earth spent ~$2M on advertising

The Analyst Reactions

Morgan Stanley Increased Price Target from $24 to $26.

The debates remain unchanged, in our view, as F1Q results captured only 2 days of an open Sphere. While we are raising our Sphere segment gross profit, we remain of the view that Las Vegas alone may not cover the total Sphere segment costs. A wide range of equity outcomes remain. Management also commented that the Las Vegas Sphere is profitable today, which is in contrast to the Sphere segment financials, which reported a loss in F1Q and is likely to report a small loss in F2Q. Morgan Stanley Research, Nov 9th

JP Morgan Increased Price Target from $28 to $33.

We're updating our model and thoughts for SPHR following the company's FQ1 earnings. Results in the quarter from the Sphere segment were better than anticipated and indicated greater revenue and contribution margin from U2's residency. In addition to exceeding our initial revenue forecasts, the Las Vegas Sphere has outperformed our expectation in terms of the awareness it has generated with fans, artists, sponsors, and other content providers that may look to utilize the venue. JP Morgan Research, Nov 13th

As per my initial thesis, the Analysts were overly pessimistic with their expectations and the change in tone, increase in price targets, and adjustments to their models all directionally confirm that thesis was correct. However, I believe that this first set of adjustments was still extremely conservative. I think the company will significantly beat the analyst forecasts when they report Q2 financials in February 2024, and the analysts will once again revise everything upwards. However, their next set of revisions will likely be significantly higher since they will have substantially more hard data (an entire operating quarter instead of 2 days) to base their adjustments off of.

Updates to My Model and Valuation

MSGN Segment Valuation

In my previous writing, I considered the value of MSGN to be zero given the declining revenue profile of the business and the non-recourse nature of its $930M debt. While in theory, Sphere could jettison the MSGN business and write off the debt with it- it is becoming increasingly likely in my eyes that they do not do that. I would consider that to be the upside case. I think the risk of the company continuing to operate MSGN at a loss, and subsidize that business with Sphere profits is moderately likely, and so, I’ve decided to attribute a value of -$400M to that part of the business*. I consider this to be a conservative estimate, as there are many outcomes where MSGN manages to sustain (or even grow) its profitability, or the company finds a way to separate Sphere from the MSGN business in a clean way. But there is also downside to this estimate if MSGN declines and suffers continual losses (it could become a giant money pit).

* For those unaware of the MSGN business landscape, here’s a simple breakdown: They are contractually obligated to pay Madison Square Garden Sports (The NY Rangers and NY Nicks, etc.) annually increasing licensing fees for the media rights to distribute their games. Meanwhile, the revenues they receive via broadcast network deals has been declining due to cord-cutting.

Sphere Company Valuation and Q2 Estimates

In light of the change to the value of MSGN, and some adjustments to my model, I've updated my valuation for the company to be $70 per share. This is based on a FY2025 Sphere AOI of ~$175M and a multiple of 15x. This takes into account the potential negative value of MSGN at -$400M, but ignores the future growth prospects of licensing Sphere (or cost-rationalization of the Las Vegas Sphere SG&A base. In my opinion one of the two have to happen. So assuming neither happens continues to be conservative). Overall there have been some margin and cost tweaks between my original model and my updated one, but the numbers are largely similar.

To see that we're largely on track with my FY2025 forecasts, I'll want to see the FQ2-2024 numbers to fall within these ranges when they report around Feb 9th, 2024:

Author's analysis

Follow me on Twitter @kevinlmak for smaller real-time updates about Sphere.