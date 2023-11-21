PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) is a Chicago, Illinois-based real estate investment trust [REIT] focusing on the ownership and management of senior housing and healthcare facilities, with >1400 properties across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Through these activities, the company has recorded Q3'23 FFO/share of $0.75, beating estimates by $0.01 and revenue of $1.15bn, beating estimates by $20mn. Owing to this earnings strength, firms from Wedbush to BMO Capital Markets have either upgraded Ventas or maintained its outperform rating.

As of current, Ventas engages across 7 primary real estate categories; the largest of the two include Senior Housing Communities- the primary growth driver this quarter with 825 properties and Outpatient Medical Buildings with 414 properties. The rest of Ventas' portfolio is filled with research properties, inpatient rehab and long-term acute care, health systems properties, skilled nursing facilities, and 3 international hospitals.

Therefore, Ventas manifests its long-term strategy of a diversified but risk-insulated portfolio- of course, the black swan events of the past few years hampered outcomes, but, as demonstrated by its Q3 results, Ventas is well past the worst.

Apart from portfolio composition, Ventas aims to leverage the growth opportunities across senior housing, the outperformance of macro environments, building a more vertical healthcare portfolio, applying scale advantage to enable expense base management, and ultimately stewarding financial strength and strong capital allocation.

The combined impact of Ventas' strong real estate portfolio, favourable macro trends, and a general undervaluation led me to rate the stock a 'buy'.

Valuation & Financials

Trailing Year Price Action

In the TTM period, Ventas's stock- up 2.75%- has experienced middling price performance between the REIT industry, as represented by the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped Index- down 2.00%- and the general market, as represented by the S&P 500 (SPY)- up 14.54%.

Ventas (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market (TradingView)

While the underperformance of REITs- by extension Ventas- relative to the market can be explained by the disproportionate impact of rising interest rates on real estate and dividend stocks, both of which REITs are exposed to, Ventas has likely outperformed other REITs due to its resilient asset portfolio of inelastic real estate products.

Comparable Companies

Although Ventas is not operationally comparable to many REITs due to its dual focus on healthcare and senior housing- as opposed to senior care, which is more prevalent- the company can adequately be compared to similarly-sized real estate firms. This group includes the Denver, Colorado-based healthcare REIT, Healthpeak Properties (PEAK), the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based long-term care REIT, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), the Nashville, Tennessee-based healthcare delivery REIT, Healthcare Realty Trust (HR), and primary healthcare REIT, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Physicians Realty Trust (DOC).

As demonstrated above, Ventas has experienced best-in-class quarterly price action and the second-best yearly price performance. However, while Ventas may seem overvalued relative to peers, the company still trades below pre-COVID levels, down nearly 30% over the past 5 years.

Thus, although Ventas maintains relatively high P/E and P/CF multiples, the company is poised for reversion from the temporary headwinds of the past three years; the company retains a solid balance sheet, with the highest BV/share.

Additionally, Ventas is well-positioned to pursue scale growth, as exemplified by their lowest-in-class P/S. This supports the company's compelling and stable 4.04% dividend yield.

Valuation

According to my discounted cash flow analysis, at its base case, the net present value for Ventas is $53.17, meaning, that at its current price of $44.96, the company is undervalued by 16%.

My model, calculated over 5 years without perpetual growth built-in, assumes a discount rate of 9%, balancing the company's low overall equity risk premium with a debt-oriented cap structure and higher rates. Additionally, I assume a forward five-year average revenue growth rate of 5%, higher than the trailing 5Y average of 2.98%, noising out the volatility from COVID-19 and in-line with the expected growth in portfolio industries, as I will later discuss.

Alpha Spread

Alpha Spread's multiples-based relative valuation more than corroborates my thesis on undervaluation, estimating a relative value of $79.08- a 44% undervaluation.

However, Alpha Spread fails to account for outliers amongst its dataset and as such, while informative, does not fully reflect Ventas' value.

Therefore, using a weighted average skewed towards my NPV, the fair value of Ventas should be $58.92, a 24% undervaluation.

Assessing other metrics, Ventas reports a FWD P/FFO of 14.94 and a FWD P/AFFO of 18.35, both of which positively represent declines from prior quarters but remain distorted by higher interest rates, which reduce FFO and AFFO and thus are not reliable comparators.

Ventas' Emphasis on Senior Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Hybridizes Growth & Security

The primary operational focus of Ventas remains oriented toward senior housing, for which the company offers promising success. Ventas has seen aggressive growth in spot and average occupancy, with Canadian assets reaching 95% occupancy. This has directly led to 38% US net operating income growth alongside concrete 230 basis points of margin expansion in the region. As a result, Ventas continues to invest in senior housing, experiencing a >20% ROI.

The latter strategy feeds into Ventas' larger move to capitalize on the rising elderly demographic, with the 80+ population in the US expected to grow by 24% in the next 5 years, with supply independent of Ventas divergent from this increased demand as senior housing construction starts see their lowest numbers since 2011.

Outside of senior housing, Ventas' capabilities remain linked to outpatient medical properties, with the company expanding their vertical footprint across healthcare. By establishing Ventas' geographic footprint in the US, the company can effectively enable synergies- such as leveraging the company's scale to support pricing power- or empower new healthcare relationships, introducing novel growth avenues.

Wall Street Consensus

Analysts generally echo my positive view on Ventas, estimating an average 1Y price target of $50.61, a 13.63% increase.

Even at the minimum projected price target, analysts expect a price of $47.00, representing a 5.52% return, made all the more enticing by Ventas' dividend.

I believe this reflects Wall Street sentiment that the market is underpricing REITs and Ventas in particular, with their strong portfolio positioning.

Risks & Challenges

Sticky Interest Rates May Compress Valuation

Although, thanks to reduced core inflation as demonstrated by the most recent CPI report, rates are unlikely to increase further, rates maintaining their current altitude may depress real estate value growth, as such reducing any NAV growth for Ventas, and, by extension, its valuation. Furthermore, higher interest rates may reduce capex capabilities and reduce the risk-adjusted attractiveness of REITs relative to treasuries.

Dual Focus May Increase Compliance Costs

While senior housing and healthcare may seem like complementary segments, both are associated with a unique set of regulatory challenges and environments. And with the increased scrutiny of elderly-focused industries in the light of COVID-19 as well as healthcare facilities, Ventas may see compliance costs increase on a twofold basis.

Conclusion

Looking forward, Ventas' undervaluation echoes the general undervaluation of REITs, but the company's portfolio strength and focus on senior care enhances any pre-existing growth horizons.