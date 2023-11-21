Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

Following my coverage on Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), which I recommended a hold rating as I had concerns about whether MHK's EBITDA margins could expand as much as I wanted them to, given that EBITDA performance was still very weak. This post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I reiterate my hold rating as I turn pessimistic about macroeconomic conditions recovering in FY24.

Investment thesis

3Q23 continues to be a tough quarter for the business as it saw macro headwinds across all segments.

On a reported basis, Global Ceramic segment sales were flat, but after adjusting for FX and shipping days, they were down 6%. Given the unfavorable price and mix effect, the high decremental margins, and the fact that fixed cost leverage is working against the segment (MHK had plants shut down in quarter), EBIT margin has continued to fall to 8%. Having said that, US ceramics fared fairly well considering the launch of new products and their growth into new residential and commercial markets. The introduction of brand-new promotions in Europe did its part to cushion the macro headwinds. On the other hand, the Flooring business segment saw a decline in revenue of 12% in North America and 3% in the rest of the world. However, EBIT margin was up by 2bps and 234bps respectively, as lower input cost helped.

Based on 3Q23 results, I'm maintaining my hold recommendation. To begin, MHK is still facing a difficult business climate. From a growth perspective, MHK continues to see macro headwinds, and I expect growth to continue to be weak in the near term given the weak housing turnover in the US. There are two pieces of data that I track to gain insights into when this will trough. First is the Fed rate, which has gone from a recent all-time high of 5+%. This directly impacts the mortgage rates of home buyers; hence, until this shows signs of stability or decline, I do not expect housing turnover to improve dramatically. Second is the average sales price of houses sold. While the increase in the Fed rate has certainly put a dent in housing prices recently, prices are still at a very high level compared to pre-COVID levels.

FRED

In addition, the high cost of inventory on MHK's balance sheet is going to flow into the P&L, which will be a cost headwind for FY24, particularly in the Ceramic segment. Looking at MHK's historical inventory levels, the past few quarters saw higher inventory levels due to the higher cost of inventories. Given that there is a lag time between completed inventories and flowthrough to P&L, I believe MHK is going to continue to see high inventory costs in the near term, especially in 4Q23, which will continue to weigh on margins.

Own calculation

The year-over-year decline in profitability was driven by weakening volume of $32 million, temporary plant shutdowns of $33 million, and the impact of a higher cost inventory and other inflation flowing through the P&L of $109 million, only being partially offset by price mix of $71 million and productivity of $8 million. 4Q22 earnings call

The good news is that management is still dedicated to cost-cutting and internal process-improving initiatives that will eventually lead to higher margins. These cost and process improvement initiatives could have a huge impact on earnings momentum, especially when done in the current market climate, as the results of such improvements are limited by lower volumes, which hurt productivity of underutilized plant assets, thus having an outsized impact on margins given the high fixed costs profile of the business. I anticipate a significant increase in MHK's bottom line when the market improves, thanks to the combined effects of volume leverage and increased productivity.

We have lowered our distribution cost by shipping more product directly from our plants and bypassing our regional warehouses. We are reengineering projects -- products with alternative materials and increasing recycled content. We have completed many of our restructuring initiatives to lower our cost and better align with current conditions. Well, we're changing from a heated press technology to an extrusion process and this allows for a lower cost formulation. And it's just currently in the start-up phase. We should be substantially operational in Q1. 3Q23 earnings results call

Overall, as I mentioned above, the major headwind that is weighing on MHK is the macro headwind, and it is unlikely for this headwind to unwind itself anytime in the near term. Even if we look at the international markets, the European continent is still under pressure, and management expects this region to be one of the last to recover.

Valuation

My price target for MHK based on my model is $86. This is a big step down from my previous price target, as I now hold a more pessimistic view on the macro headwinds easing in FY24. Hence, I adjusted my growth expectations for FY24 and FY25. With the lower growth, I also adjusted margins downward. In 3Q23, profits dropped by $106 million due to the unfavorable price and mix effect, but this was more than offset by lower cost inflation of $112 million. Note that the majority of the savings from lower input costs have come from the Flooring segment, while the Global Ceramic segment has yet to see any lower cost inflation positive impact. Given management’s view that deflation has been the primary driver of lower pricing, with input costs at or close to the bottom, I expect the pricing and cost dynamics to stay stable in the coming quarters. As such, I still expect minor margin expansion in FY24, as MHK should see some benefit from the margin improvement initiatives.

Based on the above rationale, the following are my model assumptions:

Revenue to grow 0% in FY24 and 2% in FY25, reaching $11.419 billion revenue in FY25 EBTIDA margin to expand modestly by 20bps in FY24 and 100bps in FY25, reaching $1.599 billion in EBITDA

Lastly, I expect valuation to stay at this level (5x forward EBITDA) as the market is unlikely to push valuation upwards until there is a clear path to growth recovery, which is dependent on the macroeconomic conditions. While valuation is near all-time lows, I recommend investors stay on the sidelines and invest when there is better visibility to recovery.

Own calculation

Risk

The way I see it, the path for MHK stock to work is that the macro conditions need to turn better and that EBITDA and EBIT margins need to inflect. The former will convince the market that growth is back on track, and the former will convince the market that the high cost of inventory is not a headwind anymore and margin improvement initiatives are working. Likewise, the risk is that macro conditions worsen from here and margins fall further as decremental margins continue to hurt profitability.

Conclusion

Foreseeing continued weakness in near-term growth due to subdued housing turnover and elevated inventory costs affecting FY24, I maintain a hold recommendation. In addition, I expect high cost of inventory to continue flowing into the P&L, pressuring margins in the near term. My revised price target of $86, reflecting lowered growth expectations and adjusted margins, emphasizes the uncertainty surrounding macro headwinds. Until there's a clear growth trajectory, valuation might remain stagnant.