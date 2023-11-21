Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ethereum: Short-Term Volatility Unlikely

Nov. 21, 2023 5:22 AM ETEthereum USD (ETH-USD)
Dang Quan Vuong profile picture
Dang Quan Vuong
303 Followers

Summary

  • Ethereum network shows growth despite recent market price decrease.
  • Increasing user participation or diverse use cases contribute to network's stability.
  • Consistency in transaction volume, active addresses, and gas usage indicate resilience and community engagement.

Hand holding silver Ethereum coin with candle stick graph chart and digital background

bizoo_n

Investment Thesis

Ethereum (ETH-USD) network has been stable while its market price has decreased. We are not likely to see volatility in ETH future market in short term.

On-Chain Data Shows That Ethereum Network is stable

The network

This article was written by

Dang Quan Vuong profile picture
Dang Quan Vuong
303 Followers
Vuong is an entrepreneur and investor aside from his duty on market analysis. He is running an investment management in cryptocurrencies, securities, futures, and options. He loves writing, and interests in the theoretical foundation of decentralization and the social impact of moral sentiment.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ETH-USD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Supply
Market Cap
Volume 24h
Volume $ 24h
Compare to Peers

More on ETH-USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETH-USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.