Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Highly Shorted REITs To Consider On Fed Pivot And As Jim Chanos Unwinds Shorts

Nov. 21, 2023 6:32 AM ETABR, SLG1 Comment
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.01K Followers

Summary

  • ABR and SLG have seen significant shorting activity in their common shares through 2023.
  • These bearish positions might see upward pressure next year as the Fed pivots to a more dovish stance.
  • Both tickers offer compelling and covered dividend yields that have moved to record highs on the back of year-to-date weakness in their common shares.

Abstract bear in the wild on watercolor painting background

Punnarong/iStock via Getty Images

We're at the cusp of an inversion of stock market sentiment towards REITs with the Fed set to emerge victorious over a fight with inflation that's defined much of 2022 and 2023. This has seen interest rates

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.01K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

n
nyc3053 Australia
Today, 7:35 AM
Comments (4.36K)
I own both SLG and ABR and have since March/April 2023 when they were being absolutely pummelled and I bought. ABR has paid, with the dividend coming, 3 dividends to me and currently is up 6.2% from my purchase cost.

SLG is up at the present time 42.2% from my purchase point. This includes 8 monthly Drips that I have made so far. I intend to keep dripping until my wife retires from paid employment, then I'll take all dividends from then on as cash.

The risk/reward profile for both has been very favourable since purchase. You do raise a good point about the calculations for determining SLG's dividend next year. I do believe that a maintenance at current levels would frankly, be a win of sorts as the financial metrics have been under some strain for some time. The investor day presentation in December may well tell us more, we will see if the cut initiated last December 'right-sized' the dividend or if another trim is on the cards. I do think management will do their absolute utmost to not cut again as this sends a poor signal to the market.

The current ABR 'Viceroy' 'report' is just as much of a non event as the NINGI report was last April. So far, this time, ABR management has not even acknowledged this one. Ridiculous when an outside organisation thinks they know more about the business than the people running it do. Non starter.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABR--
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
SLG--
SL Green Realty Corp.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.