Top 5 Stocks The Smart Money Is Buying
Summary
- Hedge funds are managed by professional fund managers and consist of pooled investment funds from various investors.
- Hedge funds must file a 13-F with the SEC, which shows their buys and sells for the quarter.
- Here are the top 5 most purchased individual stocks by hedge funds during the most recent quarter.
A "Hedge Fund" can be thought of as pooled investment funds that are managed by professional fund managers. The funds come from various investors and institutional investors who tend to take a more aggressive approach at times as they try to achieve a specified return.
Many hedge funds have investment minimums, such as being able to invest at least $10 million in the market. These are huge investors, also known as the "Smart Money" as they have the ability to really move the market when they make large buys or sells.
As such, in today's piece we are going to look at some of the latest top buys from both hedge funds and investment firms alike.
Hedge Funds Are Required To File A 13-F
To begin, a hedge fund must file with the SEC and file what is called a 13-F if they meet the following requirements:
- Have Assets under management, or AUM, of at least $100 million
- Have investment discretion over accounts with at least $100 million in US publicly-traded equity securities
The form 13-F is to be filed every quarter by hedge funds that meet the requirements above and these filings show the buys and sells for that time period.
However, relying on these 13-F filings are to be taken with a grain of salt because the buys and sells are from the most recent quarter end, but these filings are not due until 45 days after the end of the quarter, meaning any positions hedge funds showed they purchased, they could be out of those positions already by the time they report their 13-F filings.
Top 5 Stocks Bought In The Latest Quarter
To begin, let's look at the top 5 stocks that were purchased in the most recent quarter ending September 2023, as the most recent 13-F filings came out recently giving us an insight into the latest buys and sells. We are not looking at particular hedge funds or investment management firms here, but rather looking at which five stocks saw the most money flow into it.
5th Most Purchased Stock In Q3: Meta Platforms (META)
META has seen quite the resurgence in 2023 despite the slower digital advertising dollars being spent, as investors have been more impressed with the "Year of Efficiency" as deemed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg. META currently has a market cap of $861 billion and the stock is up a staggering 170% in 2023.
In the latest quarter, $25.2 billion worth of META shares have been purchased by hedge funds with the largest three purchases coming from:
- Bank of America: Purchased $1.53 billion worth of META in Q3
- Fidelity: Purchased $1.47 billion worth of META in Q3
- JP Morgan Chase: Purchased $1.28 billion worth of META in Q3
Shares of META currently trade at a forward P/E of 19.1 compared to their 5-year history of 22.9x, still offering value despite their big move this year. I recently did an article on META explaining why I believe the stock is still a value play.
Analysts currently rate the stock a BUY with an average 12-month price target of $373, implying roughly 10% upside from current levels.
4th Most Purchased Stock In Q3: Apple (AAPL)
Apple is the most valuable company in the US with a market cap of $2.9 trillion and the stock is up a staggering 51% on the year. I recently published an article discussing how AAPL is looking overvalued when looking at multiple valuation metrics, so be sure to check that out.
In the latest quarter, $30.3 billion worth of AAPL shares have been purchased by hedge funds with the largest three purchases coming from:
- Pictet Asset Management Holding: Purchased $1.67 billion worth of AAPL in Q3
- Circle Wealth Management: Purchased $1.64 billion worth of AAPL in Q3
- JP Morgan Private Wealth Advisors: Purchased $1.55 billion worth of AAPL in Q3
Shares of AAPL currently trade at a forward P/E of 29.0x compared to their 3-year history of 25.3x.
Analysts currently rate the stock a BUY with an average 12-month price target of $373, implying roughly 10% upside from current levels.
3rd Most Purchased Stock In Q3: Kenvue Inc. (KVUE)
If you recall, Kenvue went public earlier this year when Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) spun off its consumer health segment into a new public company, which became Kenvue. The company owns notable brands such as: Tylenol, Motrin, Tylenol, Band-Aid and many more. Kenvue currently has a market cap of $38 billion, however, shares are down nearly 30% since going public in Q2 2023.
In the latest quarter, $33.8 billion worth of KVUE shares have been purchased by hedge funds with the largest three purchases coming from:
- Vanguard Group: Purchased $3.41 billion worth of KVUE in Q3
- BlackRock: Purchased $2.12 billion worth of KVUE in Q3
- Fidelity: Purchased $1.76 billion worth of KVUE in Q3
Shares of KVUE currently trade at a forward P/E of 15.5x. Analysts currently rate the stock a BUY with an average 12-month price target of $373, implying roughly 10% upside from current levels.
2nd Most Purchased Stock In Q3: Amazon (AMZN)
Amazon continues to find ways to grow year in and year out and they are involved in many different industries from e-commerce, to cloud, to groceries, and now healthcare. Amazon currently has a market cap of $1.5 trillion and the stock is up a staggering 70% on the year.
In the latest quarter, $34.3 billion worth of AMZN shares have been purchased by hedge funds with the largest three purchases coming from:
- Vanguard Group: Purchased $4.12 billion worth of AMZN in Q3
- JPMorgan Chase: Purchased $2.87 billion worth of AMZN in Q3
- Fidelity: Purchased $2.79 billion worth of AMZN in Q3
Shares of AMZN currently trade at a forward P/E of 41.2x compared to their 5-year historical average of 71x and they have a PEG ratio of 1.3x showing decent value based on the growth expected.
Analysts currently rate the stock a BUY with an average 12-month price target of $173, implying nearly 19% upside from current levels.
The Most Purchased Stock In Q3: Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)
This should come as no surprise given the run we have seen in Microsoft over the past few weeks and months. Big money moves the market and they have definitely moved Microsoft. The company currently has a market cap of $2.75 trillion and on the year, shares of MSFT are up 55%. Since the last week of September, shares of MSFT have climbed nearly 20%, which means the buying looks like it did not stop at the end of Q3.
In the latest quarter, $39.5 billion worth of MSFT shares have been purchased by hedge funds with the largest three purchases coming from:
- Fidelity: Purchased $1.89 billion worth of MSFT in Q3
- Pictet Asset Management Holding: Purchased $1.89 billion worth of MSFT in Q3
- JP Morgan Private Wealth Advisors: Purchased $1.50 billion worth of MSFT in Q3
Shares of MSFT currently trade at a forward P/E of 33.1x compared to their 5-year historical average of 32.3x.
Analysts currently rate the stock a BUY with an average 12-month price target of $406, implying roughly 8% upside from current levels.
Investor Takeaway
Hedge Funds continue to not shy away from the leading tech sector as mega cap technology and Communication Services companies were the most purchased individual stocks during the quarter.
Microsoft Corporation was the most purchased individual stock by hedge fund managers during Q3, and that should come as no surprise as the stock has hit a new all-time high recently, meaning the buying has not slowed in recent weeks.
When you look at the average 12-month price targets, there is not a lot of value left in the majority of these stocks. In fact, I find Apple and Microsoft to both be overvalued at this point in time, although I do like both companies.
Following the "Smart Money" can help in your investing journey, but just remember there is a 45 day reporting window, which means any of the new buys, could already be sold between the latest quarter and the report going public.
In the comment section below, let me know if you purchased any of these five stocks recently.
Disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.
This article was written by
Mark Roussin is an active Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the state of California. Mark has worked as a CPA, serving both public and private Real Estate corporations for over 10 years. Today, he provides his followers insights to both undervalued dividend stocks mixed with high-growth opportunities with a goal of them reaching financial freedom in the long-term. Mark tends to invest primarily in dividend stocks with a strong emphasis on Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).
Mark has partnered with iREIT on Alpha, one of Seeking Alpha's top investing groups for income-minded investors, providing daily in-depth REIT research. The service boasts a community of like minded investors and offers access to iREIT's various portfolios that can be tracked in real-time. Learn More.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
