Top 5 Stocks The Smart Money Is Buying

A "Hedge Fund" can be thought of as pooled investment funds that are managed by professional fund managers. The funds come from various investors and institutional investors who tend to take a more aggressive approach at times as they try to achieve a specified return.

Many hedge funds have investment minimums, such as being able to invest at least $10 million in the market. These are huge investors, also known as the "Smart Money" as they have the ability to really move the market when they make large buys or sells.

As such, in today's piece we are going to look at some of the latest top buys from both hedge funds and investment firms alike.

Hedge Funds Are Required To File A 13-F

To begin, a hedge fund must file with the SEC and file what is called a 13-F if they meet the following requirements:

Have Assets under management, or AUM, of at least $100 million

Have investment discretion over accounts with at least $100 million in US publicly-traded equity securities

The form 13-F is to be filed every quarter by hedge funds that meet the requirements above and these filings show the buys and sells for that time period.

However, relying on these 13-F filings are to be taken with a grain of salt because the buys and sells are from the most recent quarter end, but these filings are not due until 45 days after the end of the quarter, meaning any positions hedge funds showed they purchased, they could be out of those positions already by the time they report their 13-F filings.

Top 5 Stocks Bought In The Latest Quarter

To begin, let's look at the top 5 stocks that were purchased in the most recent quarter ending September 2023, as the most recent 13-F filings came out recently giving us an insight into the latest buys and sells. We are not looking at particular hedge funds or investment management firms here, but rather looking at which five stocks saw the most money flow into it.

5th Most Purchased Stock In Q3: Meta Platforms (META)

META has seen quite the resurgence in 2023 despite the slower digital advertising dollars being spent, as investors have been more impressed with the "Year of Efficiency" as deemed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg. META currently has a market cap of $861 billion and the stock is up a staggering 170% in 2023.

In the latest quarter, $25.2 billion worth of META shares have been purchased by hedge funds with the largest three purchases coming from:

Bank of America: Purchased $1.53 billion worth of META in Q3

Fidelity: Purchased $1.47 billion worth of META in Q3

JP Morgan Chase: Purchased $1.28 billion worth of META in Q3

Shares of META currently trade at a forward P/E of 19.1 compared to their 5-year history of 22.9x, still offering value despite their big move this year. I recently did an article on META explaining why I believe the stock is still a value play.

Fast Graphs

Analysts currently rate the stock a BUY with an average 12-month price target of $373, implying roughly 10% upside from current levels.

Seeking Alpha

4th Most Purchased Stock In Q3: Apple (AAPL)

Apple is the most valuable company in the US with a market cap of $2.9 trillion and the stock is up a staggering 51% on the year. I recently published an article discussing how AAPL is looking overvalued when looking at multiple valuation metrics, so be sure to check that out.

In the latest quarter, $30.3 billion worth of AAPL shares have been purchased by hedge funds with the largest three purchases coming from:

Pictet Asset Management Holding: Purchased $1.67 billion worth of AAPL in Q3

Circle Wealth Management: Purchased $1.64 billion worth of AAPL in Q3

JP Morgan Private Wealth Advisors: Purchased $1.55 billion worth of AAPL in Q3

Shares of AAPL currently trade at a forward P/E of 29.0x compared to their 3-year history of 25.3x.

Fast Graphs

Analysts currently rate the stock a BUY with an average 12-month price target of $373, implying roughly 10% upside from current levels.

Seeking Alpha

3rd Most Purchased Stock In Q3: Kenvue Inc. (KVUE)

If you recall, Kenvue went public earlier this year when Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) spun off its consumer health segment into a new public company, which became Kenvue. The company owns notable brands such as: Tylenol, Motrin, Tylenol, Band-Aid and many more. Kenvue currently has a market cap of $38 billion, however, shares are down nearly 30% since going public in Q2 2023.

In the latest quarter, $33.8 billion worth of KVUE shares have been purchased by hedge funds with the largest three purchases coming from:

Vanguard Group: Purchased $3.41 billion worth of KVUE in Q3

BlackRock: Purchased $2.12 billion worth of KVUE in Q3

Fidelity: Purchased $1.76 billion worth of KVUE in Q3

Shares of KVUE currently trade at a forward P/E of 15.5x. Analysts currently rate the stock a BUY with an average 12-month price target of $373, implying roughly 10% upside from current levels.

Seeking Alpha

2nd Most Purchased Stock In Q3: Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon continues to find ways to grow year in and year out and they are involved in many different industries from e-commerce, to cloud, to groceries, and now healthcare. Amazon currently has a market cap of $1.5 trillion and the stock is up a staggering 70% on the year.

In the latest quarter, $34.3 billion worth of AMZN shares have been purchased by hedge funds with the largest three purchases coming from:

Vanguard Group: Purchased $4.12 billion worth of AMZN in Q3

JPMorgan Chase: Purchased $2.87 billion worth of AMZN in Q3

Fidelity: Purchased $2.79 billion worth of AMZN in Q3

Shares of AMZN currently trade at a forward P/E of 41.2x compared to their 5-year historical average of 71x and they have a PEG ratio of 1.3x showing decent value based on the growth expected.

Fast Graphs

Analysts currently rate the stock a BUY with an average 12-month price target of $173, implying nearly 19% upside from current levels.

Seeking Alpha

The Most Purchased Stock In Q3: Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

This should come as no surprise given the run we have seen in Microsoft over the past few weeks and months. Big money moves the market and they have definitely moved Microsoft. The company currently has a market cap of $2.75 trillion and on the year, shares of MSFT are up 55%. Since the last week of September, shares of MSFT have climbed nearly 20%, which means the buying looks like it did not stop at the end of Q3.

In the latest quarter, $39.5 billion worth of MSFT shares have been purchased by hedge funds with the largest three purchases coming from:

Fidelity: Purchased $1.89 billion worth of MSFT in Q3

Pictet Asset Management Holding: Purchased $1.89 billion worth of MSFT in Q3

JP Morgan Private Wealth Advisors: Purchased $1.50 billion worth of MSFT in Q3

Shares of MSFT currently trade at a forward P/E of 33.1x compared to their 5-year historical average of 32.3x.

Fast Graphs

Analysts currently rate the stock a BUY with an average 12-month price target of $406, implying roughly 8% upside from current levels.

Seeking Alpha

Investor Takeaway

Hedge Funds continue to not shy away from the leading tech sector as mega cap technology and Communication Services companies were the most purchased individual stocks during the quarter.

Microsoft Corporation was the most purchased individual stock by hedge fund managers during Q3, and that should come as no surprise as the stock has hit a new all-time high recently, meaning the buying has not slowed in recent weeks.

When you look at the average 12-month price targets, there is not a lot of value left in the majority of these stocks. In fact, I find Apple and Microsoft to both be overvalued at this point in time, although I do like both companies.

Following the "Smart Money" can help in your investing journey, but just remember there is a 45 day reporting window, which means any of the new buys, could already be sold between the latest quarter and the report going public.

Disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.