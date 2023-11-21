Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Falling U.K. Inflation: What Are The Implications For Pension Savings?

Nov. 21, 2023 6:02 AM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, FLGB
Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.52K Followers

Summary

  • While the fall in inflation is welcome, the impact of higher interest rates on mortgage borrowers still has some way to play out.
  • The reduction in inflation will help DB members that are drawing on their pension.
  • Pension trustees should consider their investment strategy and support members with their retirement planning.

Hands of a young Asian businessman Man putting coins into piggy bank and holding money side by side to save expenses A savings plan that provides enough of his income for payments.

ArLawKa AungTun

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak celebrated achieving one of his five pledges - to halve inflation by the end of the year.

This commitment was made in January 2023 when inflation stood in

This article was written by

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.52K Followers
Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions firm with $326.9 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and $2.8 trillion in assets under advisement (as of 12/31/2020) for clients in 32 countries, The firm provides a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Building on an 85-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve people’s financial security. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 19 cities around the world, including in New York, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai.  Russell Investments’ ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners, Russell Investments' management and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the “FTSE RUSSELL” brand.

Recommended For You

Comments disabled for this article

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWU--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
EWUS--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF
FKU--
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
FLGB--
Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.