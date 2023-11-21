Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Qualcomm: Too Late To Go All In (Rating Downgrade)

Nov. 21, 2023
JR Research
Summary

  • Qualcomm's fiscal fourth quarter results showed substantial improvement in the Chinese handset market, driving robust growth in the automotive segment.
  • The company provided healthy guidance for the first quarter of 2024, indicating sustained momentum and significant growth from Chinese OEMs.
  • The ongoing diffusion of on-device generative AI to Qualcomm chipsets and Apple's commitment to Qualcomm's 5G modem create additional tailwinds for the company.
  • I demonstrated why my Strong Buy thesis on QCOM has panned out accordingly, as it outperformed the market significantly.
  • With the recent surge, I argue why investors who didn't manage to gain entry earlier should be patient now and avoid joining the recent surge.
Qualcomm corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

I maintained my Strong Buy thesis on Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock in my previous update in early September 2023. I reminded investors that QCOM's price action was increasingly constructive, even though there wasn't much clarity over improving

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying leading growth companies, spot emerging market trends and discern secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QCOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 1:05 PM
Comments (7.05K)
Extremely rational analysis.
I have considered buying QCOM on numerous occasions, but could never muster the excitement to buy it. In this sector, I decided to concentrate my capital in AVGO and MSFT, and very glad that I did. I also sell puts on MRVL from time to time, but the premiums are not sufficiently high or the underlying stock sufficiently low in price to do so now.
