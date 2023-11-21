Sundry Photography

I maintained my Strong Buy thesis on Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock in my previous update in early September 2023. I reminded investors that QCOM's price action was increasingly constructive, even though there wasn't much clarity over improving smartphone performance.

Accordingly, QCOM has outperformed the S&P 500 since my Strong Buy update in May and September 2023, rewarding investors who bought when the market wasn't keen. As I indicated in my previous updates, the contrarian play in QCOM wasn't reckless or baseless. What was missing then was signs of robust recovery in China (a critical Android market) that could drive buyers still waiting on the sidelines.

Consequently, Qualcomm's fiscal fourth-quarter or FQ4'23 earnings release did just that. The company saw substantial improvement in "stabilization and improvement in the China handset market," bolstering the ongoing robust growth in the automotive segment. It was instrumental in the outperformance seen in Qualcomm's FQ4'23 scorecard against more pessimistic Wall Street estimates.

Moreover, the company provided healthy guidance for FQ1'24, suggesting the momentum is expected to be sustained. Accordingly, Qualcomm indicated that QCT revenue is anticipated to increase by 2% YoY (9% QoQ). Notably, the smartphone business is expected to be a crucial underpinning, as Qualcomm anticipates "double-digit percentage growth for QCT handset revenues on a sequential basis." Crucially, China is expected to be a critical growth vector in FQ1, as Qualcomm expects "greater than 35% sequential revenue growth from Chinese OEMs."

As a result, investors who wanted clarity over the demand and inventory normalization have likely gotten their answer. In addition, supply chain updates by Digitimes indicated the growth in smartphone chipset shipments to Chinese smartphone OEMs, which is expected to persist in Q4, up 15% YoY. Accordingly, the supply chain partners are confident that the downstream inventory levels have reached "a healthy state." In addition, demand from ex-China markets has also led to more robust forecasts, broadening the recovery prospects.

Qualcomm bulls could also point to the ongoing diffusion of on-device generative AI to Qualcomm chipsets. Management believes that the adoption of AI could lead to another major device upgrade cycle. Accordingly, Qualcomm anticipates that the AI growth drivers translating to its operating performance could be "substantial." Management believes the requirements for "increased silicon content" and demand for on-device AI have the potential "to create a new cycle for smartphones over the next two to three years."

As a result, Qualcomm's handset recovery augments its base business well, even as the company continues its diversification through its edge computing and automotive business. In addition, the extension of Apple's (AAPL) commitment to Qualcomm for its best-in-class 5G modem creates another near-term tailwind for QCOM. Despite that, I wouldn't bet against Apple shedding most of its reliance on Qualcomm's modem in the long term. The extension is not expected to be sustained, and investors should still consider headwinds from FY27 onwards.

With the recent outperformance, QCOM's valuation is much less attractive than in May and September. Risk/reward is a critical factor to consider in assessing the opportunity for QCOM. Its forward EBITDA multiple of 10.9x has normalized and surged above its 10Y average of 10x.

QCOM price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

In addition, QCOM has inched much closer to its August 2023 high ($133 level) and is expected to face resistance even as it could attempt a re-test of that zone.

The sharp surge in QCOM must be digested first before a more attractive entry point can be assessed at its next consolidation level.

Given its significant market outperformance, I consider my Strong Buy thesis on QCOM to have played out accordingly.

Rating: Downgraded to Hold.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

