Wall Street Breakfast: The AI Pie

The AI pie

Speaking of the AI revolution in the wake of Sam Altman going to Microsoft, artificial intelligence giant Nvidia (NVDA) will gobble up attention today with its Q3 earnings report after the closing bell. The company is once again expected to smash third-quarter revenue expectations as it continues to benefit from broadening AI adoption across industries, though investors will focus on the sustainability of this growth due to expanding curbs on the sale of high-end chips to China and rising competition from rivals like AMD (AMD). Last week, Nvidia also announced its new H200 GPU, which allows for work on generative AI and large language models to be done even faster.



Quote: "When a stock is as much of a favorite of the crowd as Nvidia, many of the tools stock analysts use to ascertain value lose utility," SA analyst Christopher Robb writes in an earnings preview. "In the case of Nvidia, the huge premium is justified by the breakneck pace of the company's revenue and earnings growth. Similar to big wave surfing, the rules of investing in stocks with excessive valuation are different than normal investing."



Hitting a fresh all-time high yesterday at $504 per share, Nvidia (NVDA) has surged over 252% YTD, helping it become the first trillion-dollar chip firm and the most important stock of 2023. In past quarters, guidance from the AI leader has often exceeded even the grandest of estimates, so keep an eye on today's numbers, as well as the conference call featuring CEO Jensen Huang. To note, Nvidia's guidance has generally only looked to the coming quarter instead of an annual outlook.



AI revolution: Traders have been quick to flag other AI favorites, like Microsoft (MSFT), which just recorded a fresh all-time high following the hiring of OpenAI's top brass. In fact, Microsoft's market cap of $2.8T is now worth over $1T more than that of Google (GOOG, GOOGL), though both of them and the entire "Magnificent Seven" group have propped up the market this year. These seven stocks have soared an average of 70% YTD, compared to the average 6% advance for the other 493 stocks in the S&P 500. (28 comments)

Off course

Daniel Kan, co-founder and product chief at General Motors' (GM) self-driving unit Cruise, has resigned just a day after its CEO Kyle Vogt stepped down. The exits come less than a month after Cruise halted operations, issued recalls and halted production of its autonomous vehicles amid safety concerns. Cruise is under federal investigation because of a hit-and-run incident in San Francisco, after which California promptly suspended its licenses. GM CEO Mary Barra appeared to shrug off these setbacks, leaving many questions unanswered as to Cruise's future. GM already lost $732M on Cruise in Q3 and around $1.9B in the nine months ended Sept. 30. (3 comments)

Made in India

Looking to boost domestic manufacturing, India will provide subsidies to 27 tech firms, including Dell (DELL), HP (HPQ) and Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), under a production-linked incentive scheme for IT hardware. These companies are expected to invest around $360M, with the value of IT hardware production estimated at $42B. The move is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to make India a global hi-tech manufacturing hub. Gartner has forecast that India's IT spending will grow 2.6% in 2023, despite global inflation and the weakening rupee. Earlier this month, India also authorized 110 companies, including Apple (AAPL) and HP, to import laptops, tablets and PCs.

Unregistered

The crackdown on the U.S. cryptocurrency market is nowhere near its end, with crypto exchange Kraken becoming the latest target. The SEC has charged the platform for allegedly commingling customer money with its own and operating as an unregistered securities exchange and broker, leading it to make hundreds of millions of dollars unlawfully since at least Sept. 2018. The charges are similar to the ones the SEC brought against Binance and Coinbase (COIN). Binance is also facing investigation by the CFTC and DOJ, with the latter wanting the exchange to fork over $4B in penalties to resolve its probe. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) still traded in the green on Monday, crossing the $37K mark. (17 comments)