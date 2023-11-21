Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Year-end brings about a review and possible re-allocation of investors’ portfolios. One colloquial strategy is known as ‘the dogs of the Dow’ play. It involves going overweight the highest-yielding stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Today, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is atop that list with a more than 9% dividend yield.

I see substantial risk with the company and stock, though. While the drug retailer has a high free cash flow yield, its long-term strategy is in doubt and the momentum picture is not rosy. I have a hold rating on the stock.

WBA: Biggest Dog of the Dow

dogsofthedow.com

According to Bank of America Global Research, Walgreens, following the completion of the Rite Aid stores acquisition, is the largest global pharmacy, with nearly 10,000 stores in the U.S. alone, though that figure is dwindling. The company also operates an international pharmacy business, primarily composed of Boots pharmacies in the United Kingdom.

The Illinois-based $18.3 billion market cap Drug Retail industry company within the Consumer Staples sector trades at a low 6.4 forward 12-month non-GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a high 9.1% dividend yield, according to Seeking Alpha. Ahead of its next earnings report due out in early January, shares trade with a moderate 36% implied volatility percentage and short interest on the stock is material at 6.4%.

Back in October, Walgreens reported a slight EPS miss. Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 was below the Wall Street consensus estimate of $0.69 while revenue of $35.4 billion was up more than 9% from year-ago levels, and better than expected. In its 2024 outlook, the management team issued adjusted EPS guidance of $3.20 to $3.50. It expects its US Healthcare segment to be about break-even on an adjusted EBITDA basis. The stock is cheap if it can achieve that, in my view.

WBA remains troubled by reimbursement pressure and tough times with its non-US retail business areas. Competition is also intense from emerging players across the retail healthcare and drug space. Additionally, management changes underscore risks seen with the forward outlook and future plans. The firm says they are focused on addressing the noted challenges, including reducing costs, which would help sustain its cash flow situation. A new CEO will undoubtedly try to shift the strategy toward better growth, but it is unknown how that will unfold. Still, analysts at JPMorgan recently upgraded the stock to overweight, citing a new CEO as a possible positive catalyst.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings falling sharply this year (WBA is now operating in its FY 24) with a modest, though uncertain, earnings growth picture in 2025 and ‘26. The current consensus outlook, per Seeking Alpha, shows non-GAAP net income per share likewise advancing by 2025 while sales growth is seen in the low to mid-single digits. Dividends are forecast to dip just slightly (the most recent announcement was for a $0.48 quarterly payout) but then turn higher fractionally. With mid-single-digit P/E ratios, the stock is priced for continued fundamental weakness while its free cash flow yield is impressive on a forward-looking basis – above 10%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

If we assume a heavily discounted P/E, given the significant headwinds across its business segments, near 7x, and next-12-month EPS of $3.30, then shares should be $23. That would make the stock undervalued today, but a considerable margin of safety should be applied given the amount of headline risk and volatility. Value investors might point to its strong free cash flow which should support the high yield for now.

WBA: Low Earnings-Based And Cash Flow Multiples

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its peers, WBA features a dirt-cheap valuation, but the growth story remains highly unclear. While the firm has high free cash flow, operating and GAAP earnings growth and profitability have been pressured over recent quarters. Moreover, share price momentum is very weak while EPS revisions by Wall Street analysts have been relatively poor.

Competitor Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q1 2024 earnings date of Thursday, January 4 BMO. No other volatility catalysts are seen on the calendar.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

With an uncertain valuation and forward outlook, WBA’s chart is downright dreadful. Notice in the graph below that shares have plunged over the last three years. You have to go back to the 2008 Great Financial Crisis lows and the year 2000 to find the last time when Walgreens traded in the low $20s. The drawdown off the 2015 peak is now approaching 80%. There are simply few buyers to step in here from a technical point of view.

What’s more, there are natural sellers (overhead supply) beginning in the upper $20s to low $30s. So, it’s possible that a quick short-covering rally could help send the stock to that area, but profits should be taken on such a move. But take a look at the RSI momentum indicator at the top of the graph – there is a bullish RSI divergence. As the price has made new lows, lows on the oscillator have been higher – a feather in the WBA bulls’ caps. Longer-term, with a negatively sloped 200-day moving average, the trend is clearly in favor of the bears.

Overall, long with a stop under $19, targeting $28 is the only way I would play this from the long side as the long-term trend is decidedly lower.

WBA: Bullish RSI Divergence, Long-Term Resistance Near $30

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a hold rating on WBA. The steep share-price downtrend is intense, and earnings downgrades are many. While I see shares slightly undervalued, uncertainty is very high with this retail drug company.