Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Stock Market Is Pushing Against Statistical Extremes

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.53K Followers

Summary

  • Stock markets can go up a lot without a correction, but then when a correction comes, it tends to be a lot bigger than most people would like it to be.
  • From a seasonal perspective, Thanksgiving week tends to be one of the most positive weeks of the year, so it should be an up week.
  • In October 1999, when the NASDAQ began to rally, it did not top out until March 2000. It tagged its lower Bollinger band only once before topping out and had very shallow corrections.

Business and stock exchange data on the screen.

Torsten Asmus

If we look at the whole year, as of last Friday, the S&P 500 is in an extreme position, based on its standard deviations away from a 20-day moving average – an indicator called Bollinger Bands, developed by John Bollinger. As of Friday, that measure

This article was written by

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.53K Followers
Ivan Martchev is an investment strategist with Navellier Private Client Group. Previously, Ivan served as editorial director at InvestorPlace Media. Ivan was editor of Louis Rukeyser's Mutual Funds Newsletter and associate editor of Personal Finance Newsletter. Ivan is also co-author of The Silk Road to Riches (Financial Times Press). The book provided analysis of geopolitical issues and investment strategy in natural resources and emerging markets with an emphasis on Asia. The book also correctly predicted the collapse in the U.S. real estate market, the rise of precious metals, and the resulting increased investor interest in emerging markets. Ivan’s commentaries have been published by MSNBC, The Motley Fool and others. Currently Ivan is a weekly editor of Navellier’s Market Mail and a contributor to Marketwatch.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.