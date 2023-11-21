Viktor Pazemin/iStock via Getty Images

Tough times for shorts

The legendary short-seller Jim Chanos, who shorted Enron, is closing his hedge fund after 38 years in business. Scion Capital's Michel Burry, famed Big Short, had a huge short position in the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) from June 30th until September 30th, based on the 13F filings. He had large long put positions with the notional value of $1.6 billion, and these two positions were 94% of his portfolio. The S&P 500 did fall by 10% during this period, but the rumor has it that Burry lost 40% on these two trades. Regardless, Burry did not indicate otherwise, and we will discuss his strategy in more detail.

But just a glance of the S&P 500 (SP500) chart shows the pain that shorts endured in 2023. Everything started with the Microsoft (MSFT) investment in ChatGPT in mid-January, which triggered the GenAI theme and the rise of the Magnificent 7. The major breakout to the upside happened in early June after the US avoided the potential default due to the debt ceiling event - again led by the AI theme and the Magnificent 7. After the late July peak and the 10% correction, the S&P 500 bounced sharply approaching the year highs - again led by the Magnificent 7, with MSFT reaching all-time-highs. Tough year for anybody short the market in 2023 YTD.

Why would anybody short the market?

At any point in time, the investors have the information about the S&P 500 price, earnings over the trailing 12 months, and earnings expectations for the next 12 months. The trailing PE ratio tells us the valuation level for S&P 500, whether stocks are cheap or expensive. The forward PE ratio tells us about the value relative to expected earnings growth.

Stock market in general can go down for three reasons:

Valuation contraction. If the trailing PE ratio is expensive, or stock are overvalued, investors could sell overpriced stocks, but this usually has to be triggered by monetary policy tightening. I define this as a Fed-induced liquidity shock. In fact, this is what caused the bear market in 2022. The earnings growth revision due to a recession. If the earnings growth expectations are overly optimistic and don't consider a recession or even a slowdown, companies will either miss the earnings estimates or lower the earnings guidance. This causes a recessionary bear market, where earnings growth turns negative, usually -15% to -20%. The credit events. A credit event is caused by the spike in credit spreads, bankruptcies, and forced selling. This is a Lehman Brothers event. Stocks usually sharply fall during the credit event.

Thus, anybody who is shorting the market is making the bet that one of these three events will cause the markets to fall.

What's the current bear case?

I don't know what others currently see as the bear case, but this has been my bear case. First, I was short the liquidity shock in 2022, as the valuation multiples collapsed due to expectations of aggressive monetary policy tightening - this was a directional short, with tactical positioning for a summer 2022 rally.

The Fed inverted the yield curve in October 2022 - and that means a recession is inevitable within the 12-month period. The economic data started to slow towards the end of 2022, and, in my view, a recession was very likely at that point. However, it appears that the real post-covid reopening started with Christmas 2022, which carried through the summer of 2022, with excess consumption of covid-related savings. The recession got delayed.

However, it appears that the economic data is starting to slow again, so we once again see a recession in the first half of 2024 as a likely scenario.

But this point, the market is pricing the end of Fed's monetary policy tightening and celebrates that economy is still growing - that's the soft-landing scenario.

The current trailing PE ratio for S&P 500 is 20x - that's expensive by historical standard, the average is around 15-16x. So, we could bet on the multiple contraction, however, the Fed is likely done increasing interest rates, so the expensive market can get even more expensive now, so shorting for this reason is not a good reason.

The forward PE ratio for S&P 500 is also 20x, which is very expensive, and the analysts expect that S&P 500 earnings will grow at 10.9% in 2024. Well, this seems extremely optimistic, it does not consider the possibility of a recession or even a slowdown. I see a mild recession in 2024 as almost a certainty, and a deep recession as likely - many reasons, for once the lagged effects of the monetary policy tightening will hit with a vengeance in 2024, while the Fed might not be able to sharply lower the interest rates due to still sticky deglobalization-induced inflation. Thus, companies will start to lower their guidance and likely start missing the earnings estimates.

This is the reason to short stocks - but not just yet. Yes, the earnings revisions have started, and companies are more concerned about their outlook, but the market is still pricing a soft landing - and it's still uncertain when exactly will the recession hit.

The Commercial Real Estate and also the frozen housing market can trigger a credit event, even a run on US Treasuries, but this is still not a theme, and still not a reason to short stocks at this point.

What's currently the proper short strategy?

I always discouraged everybody from shorting, if you don't like the market buy TBills at 5%+ yields, don't short.

Burry has been shorting by buying puts - that's a mistake at this point. Buy puts only if you expect a credit event, and we are not there yet.

Direct shorting is also a mistake at this point, it's still not clear when exactly will recession hit, and shorts have been suffering due to the delayed recession.

I have been shorting by selling the out of money calls since November 2022 - and that was the way to go, I've been profitable despite some troubles in July. My bet is not that stocks will go down, my bet is that stocks will not go up as much. For example, my bet was that S&P 500 would not close above 4400 by Dec 2023 (breakeven was at 4600) - the bet was covered during the recent 10% correction. The new bet is that S&P 500 will not close above 4800 by Dec 2024 with the breakeven above 5000. And if the fundamentals turn positive or the bubble reinflates, I can delta-hedge it. So, let's wait for the next stage. But again, I discourage shorting - especially using naked call options.