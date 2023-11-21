Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SP500: Shorts Are Getting Slaughtered - Don't Try This At Home

Nov. 21, 2023 7:24 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)1 Comment
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
7.15K Followers

Summary

  • Shorts have been burned by the delayed recession.
  • There is still no clarity when the recession will hit, but it's getting closer.
  • Given the market dynamics, short SP500 calls is still my preferred short strategy.

Shot of the skin of the wolf in the hunting room of the house. Hunting

Viktor Pazemin/iStock via Getty Images

Tough times for shorts

The legendary short-seller Jim Chanos, who shorted Enron, is closing his hedge fund after 38 years in business. Scion Capital's Michel Burry, famed Big Short, had a huge short position in the S&P 500

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
7.15K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

FreedomCalls34 profile picture
FreedomCalls34
Today, 7:33 AM
Comments (114)
Thank you Damir. Please clarify. You say that you discourage using naked call options. Yet, you're using naked call options yourself if I understood your last para.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SP500

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.