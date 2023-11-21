Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P 500 Market Returns And Why Your Performance Is Worse

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • When the end of the year comes, and you look at your performance relative to the S&P 500 index, you will likely be disappointed.
  • The financial services industry is predicated on upsetting people so that they will move money around in a frenzy.
  • Investing aims to achieve a rate of return over a long period to reach your financial goals.

Standars & Poor"s home page on Iphone 4

SeanShot

As I wrote this blog, the S&P 500 index is up roughly 17% year-to-date. Most likely, your portfolio isn’t. This is a common frustration among many investors in the market this year in particular. As discussed previously, the S&P 500 index performance is a bit

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
30.38K Followers

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAPR--
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New
BAUG--
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August
BJUL--
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July
BJUN--
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June
BMAR--
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF™ - March
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.