Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Blue Owl Capital: Another Dividend Hike For This 11.7% Yielding BDC

Nov. 21, 2023 8:23 AM ETBlue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC)2 Comments
ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Blue Owl Capital Corp. has delivered a +3.6% total NAV return in Q3, extending its strong performance.
  • OBDC targets borrowers in the upper middle-market space, with top sectors including software, insurance, and healthcare.
  • The company outperformed the median BDC in its coverage by 7% over the past year, with a +15% total NAV return.
  • OBDC continues to trade at a discount valuation to the sector.
  • Systematic Income members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Stock Market Capital Gains Increasing From A Bull Market

Darren415

In this article, we take a look at the Business Development Company Blue Owl Capital Corporation. (NYSE:OBDC). The company has extended its terrific run of performance with a +3.6% total NAV return in Q3.

Over the past year, the company

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
10.16K Followers

ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OBDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

D
DiamondPortfolios
Today, 8:53 AM
Comments (222)
Love the increase in dividend and the supplemental..Long OBDC
DividendGangsta profile picture
DividendGangsta
Today, 8:53 AM
Comments (663)
FYI: "Based on this we expect a $0.07 supplemental declared for Q4, resulting in a total Q4 dividend of $0.42 - an increase of a penny over the total Q3 dividend." Per Blue Owl's web site, they will be paying a special dividend of $0.08, payable on 12/15/23. Ex-Date is 11/29/23. This is on top of the regular dividend of $0.35 (raise of $0.02 from last qtr). The regular divy is payable on 1/12/24, with the ex-date of 12/28/23. Have a Happy Thanksgiving and Keep on DRiP'n!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OBDC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OBDC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OBDC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.