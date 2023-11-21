Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Interactive Brokers: Industry-Leading Brokerage With Potential For Strong Returns

Ryan D'Angelo Raymond profile picture
Ryan D'Angelo Raymond
18 Followers

Summary

  • Interactive Brokers trades at a 10-year low forward P/E multiple, despite total accounts and client equity growth remaining strong.
  • Its low-cost, tech-enabled platform is scalable and well-liked with multiple growth avenues.
  • Its topline sensitivity to rate cuts is also overblown.

Asian businessman checking stock market chart on digital tablet

Asian businessman checking stock market chart on digital tablet

hxyume

Potential For Strong Returns

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) has continued to achieve strong growth in total accounts and client equity, but the market seems to be overly focused on a potential

This article was written by

Ryan D'Angelo Raymond profile picture
Ryan D'Angelo Raymond
18 Followers
College student based in London with passion for identifying actionable investment ideas. Sector agnostic with medium to long-term horizon..

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IBKR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IBKR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IBKR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IBKR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.