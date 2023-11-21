This Is Alarming
Summary
- S&P 500 rallies over 10% from October low, nearing new high for the year.
- Bears' warnings about interest rates and market collapse proven misguided.
- Market surge fueled by panic buying and dominated by a few mega-cap companies, may lead to volatility and pullback.
The correction that was supposed to bring an end to the bull market is officially over, as the S&P 500 has rallied more than 10% from its October 27 low after yesterday's strong close, which also exceeded its September high. We are now less than 3% away from a new high for the year thanks to seasonal strength and a stunning turnaround in sentiment. A month ago, investors were worried about how high interest rates would climb, stirred by JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's misguided warning that we could see a 7% Fed funds rate next year. Today, investors are anticipating multiple interest cuts to start as early as May and scrambling to increase exposure to risk assets. It was an amazing turn of events.
Bears have been warning us for months that the continued shrinkage of the Fed's balance sheet, otherwise known as quantitative tightening, combined with the increased issuance of new Treasuries to fund the federal government's deficits, would drive interest rates across the curve higher and collapse the markets. Based on yesterday's auction of 20-year Treasury bonds worth $16 billion, that was another misguided warning. The offering was met with strong demand at a yield of 4.78%, which was below the when-issued yield of 4.79%. That sent yields across the curve lower and fueled demand for stocks.
While my bullish tendencies are not waning, the mechanics behind the move we have seen so far in November are a little alarming. A look at a chart of the S&P 500 below is the best way to explain this alarm, as the monster move up has seen numerous gaps higher from one close to the following open. That looks like a panic to buy, which is not always the healthiest of market developments. Institutional investors with a particular emphasis on hedge funds have been woefully underexposed to stocks all year long, and as their year-end report cards approach, they want to show that they have not missed the rally. That is what this latest run feels like rather than a gradual rethinking of the fundamental landscape. It has also resulted in a similarly overbought condition (top of chart) to the one we saw just before the correction started at the end of July.
Furthermore, it is still being fueled predominantly by a handful of mega-cap companies that occupy the technology and communication services sectors. Consumer cyclicals have realized a solid performance, but the rest of the market has largely been left behind.
Don't get me wrong, as this is better than a continuation of the correction, but an inevitable rotation from the winners to the losers should bring an increase in volatility and modest pullback in broad market indexes that are dominated by a handful of names, otherwise known as the Magnificent 7.
A chart of the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) reveals the extent of this overbought condition, as you can see how far above the long-term moving average (200-day) we sit today. The Relative Strength Index (top of chart) has also moved well above 70 on a scale of 0-100, which is where it tends to top out. That is what we saw back in July before the correction.
I don't think the past week of what appears to be panic buying undermines our year-end rally or the continuation of the bull market in 2024, but it does suggest Santa Claus may be arriving a tad bit too soon. Some caution might be warranted in chasing the market here. A pullback that fills some of the gaps from the previous night's close to the next morning's open shouldn't be viewed as bearish though, as I think it would serve as cement to strengthen the uptrend in the broad market.
