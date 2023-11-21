Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PennantPark Floating Rate: Will There Be Another Dividend Raise?

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.01K Followers

Summary

  • PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has seen its NAV per share continue to dip but has maintained strong portfolio quality.
  • PFLT has been deleveraging heavily with its debt-to-equity ratio at a more than 5-year low as repayments continue to run ahead of new investments.
  • The BDC currently pays out 96% of its net investment income as a quarterly dividend to limit the scope of a near-term dividend raise.
palm trees and skyline in miami

THEPALMER/E+ via Getty Images

Stability and underwriting quality will be even more critical in calendar 2024 as the Fed now looks done with further rate hikes to close what's been a core driver of growth for BDCs with highly floating credit portfolios over the

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.01K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PFLT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFLT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFLT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.