Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Microsoft Vs. Google: How The OpenAI Saga Affects Their Competitive Positions

Nov. 21, 2023 9:35 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL, MSFT3 Comments
Bold Investor profile picture
Bold Investor
1K Followers

Summary

  • OpenAI's implosion affects Microsoft Corporation and Google's competitive positions in a number of key markets. Search, AI-based services, and cloud are all likely to be impacted.
  • I examine the likely short and long-term consequences of the OpenAI saga for Microsoft and Google.
  • In the short term, Google's competitive position is most likely improved while Microsoft's is worsened.
  • In the long term, things could go either way depending on the extent to which Microsoft manages to employ its ex-OpenAI workforce as well as OpenAI was doing.

Tech

400tmax

Over the weekend, OpenAI's board fired CEO Sam Altman, with president of the board Greg Brockman resigning in protest. Although OpenAI has been less than forthcoming about the exact reasons for the shake-up, it seems the move may be

This article was written by

Bold Investor profile picture
Bold Investor
1K Followers
I am a researcher in political economy. I have a PhD. I am fascinated by how bleeding-edge technology transforms society and the economy. Currently, I am particularly interested in semiconductors, AI, and space. As an investor, I look for deep value, reasonably-priced growth, and paradigm shifts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Alfbolide profile picture
Alfbolide
Today, 9:50 AM
Comments (86)
The saga hasn't ended yet. There is a chance that things can go back almost where it was last Friday with Sam and Greg back, except
1. the board will be gone - less uncertainty going forward, a plus for MSFT.
2. Ilya lost the trust of the rest of the executives and will be further cast aside. This might become an opportunity for Google or X.ai if they can get him (it's hard to see where else he can go, maybe anthropic?). If any of the competitors get Ilya and with him all the secret sauce, it will be a big loss of advantage for MSFT.
Bold Investor profile picture
Bold Investor
Today, 9:55 AM
Comments (227)
@Alfbolide I agree that OpenAI’s talent could end up in multiple places and this is why I’m not sure Microsoft will actually come out ahead from this. They get a part of OpenAI, but just a part might not be worth all that much.

And yes, things could revert—let’s see.
Alfbolide profile picture
Alfbolide
Today, 10:19 AM
Comments (86)
@Bold Investor agreed.

Possible scenarios:
1. the board caves, this will be the scenario described in my comment above.
2. the board doesn't, Sam and MSFT will try to get as many as possible of those 700+ letter signees to join them. This is why Sam & Co kept messaging "one team". MSFT's gain/loss will largely depend on how successful this effort will be. My guess is that a significant portion will choose to take the opportunity to go somewhere else for various reasons.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GOOG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
MSFT
--
GOOGL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.