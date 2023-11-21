Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NextEra Energy Partners: Long-Term Growth Potential Likely

Nov. 21, 2023 9:41 AM ETNextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP)DUK, NEE3 Comments
Summary

  • NextEra Energy Partners is a leader in renewable power, with a strong business model and a substantial project pipeline.
  • Despite recent stock pressure, NEP is undervalued compared to peers and its historical performance, presenting a buying opportunity.
  • NEP's strategic shift towards 100% sustainable energy and recent project acquisitions support its long-term growth potential.

Solar panel and wind turbine farm clean energy.

Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

NextEra Energy Partners' (NYSE:NEP) leadership position in renewable power, attractive business model, and substantial project pipeline supporting 5-8% annual distribution growth promote solid opportunity. Despite these strengths, NEP units have faced pressure, creating a

I'm a dedicated and adaptable student at the University of Michigan who believes that true success lies beyond convention. My academic and professional journey is marked by an unwavering passion for financial analysis, investment strategies, and business development, all approached through a multidisciplinary lens. Currently, I am an independent contributor and associated with another Seeking Alpha analyst Ultima Insights. My unique perspective stems from studying politics, economics, psychology, philosophy, and business to gain a comprehensive understanding of global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Thomas Potter is an independent investor as this publication has been produced for informational purposes only. This is not investment advice. Please do your own due diligence and invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

F
Fred. L.
Today, 10:30 AM
Comments (16.59K)
Hey….at least in the low $20s downside is now limited to another 75%! Lol.

This one will not end well…although in the short term it will be a traders dream.

The question you need to ask yourself is what purpose does NEP even serve anymore for its controlling parent. It was originally created to be an efficient off balance sheet capital raising vehicle. Today it is no longer able to raise either equity or debt capital at effective levels…and runs a net cash shortfall factoring in both distributions and capex. Good luck here….but you might want to spend some time looking at the fate of all the captive MLPs from 5yrs ago that no longer became efficient fund raising vehicles.
s
sjebens
Today, 10:02 AM
Comments (122)
"significant challenges NEP must overcome to sustain distributions" or
"I believe the 5-8% annual distribution growth is secure".

At least you have all your bases covered...
Thomas Potter profile picture
Thomas Potter
Today, 10:16 AM
Comments (11)
@sjebens I believe the 5-8% annual distribution growth is secure, correct. The section you are referring to is for NEP's challenges: based on *Seaports prediction,* which I added to illustrate a bearish alternative perspective. Thank you for your feedback. I hope you enjoyed the article!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

