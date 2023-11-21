Andrei Domanin/iStock via Getty Images

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a $30 billion energy company, making it a mid-to-large cap energy company. The company is among the fastest-growing energy companies in terms of production per share, attributed to share repurchases. As we'll see throughout this article, Devon Energy's continued reliable cash flow will drive strong shareholder returns.

Devon Energy Continued Performance

Devon Energy has generated strong cash flow, which it's utilized for shareholder returns.

Devon Energy Investor Presentation

The company has adopted a variable dividend policy to be able to provide additional shareholder returns. As a result of this policy, Q3 2023 dividends were $0.77 / share, or roughly 7% annualized. This is a strong sign of the company's continued cash flow. The company hasn't just invested in shareholder returns, though.

The company's production per share expanded 10% in the most recent quarter and free cash flow (FCF) improved dramatically. That FCF was partially supported by market prices. The company expects continued improvement in its balance sheet and margins going into 2024.

Devon Energy Shareholder Value

The company, that is now a potential acquisition target given increased consolidation, is one of the few to have recently integrated a large acquisition.

Devon Energy Investor Presentation

The company's aptly timed merger has been followed up by incredibly strong shareholder returns. While dividends have formed a strong foundation for returns, share repurchases and balance sheet improvements have also contributed to the overall indirect returns to shareholders. This shows a company committed to its continued returns to shareholders.

Devon Energy Continued Performance

The company is one of the top U.S. energy companies, focused on continuing to maintain volumes.

Devon Energy Investor Presentation

The company's volumes are 48% oil, 25% NGL, and 27% gas volumes. The company's total production is roughly 700 thousand barrels / day, making it one of the largest U.S. onshore pure-play producers. The company's scale, pure-play nature, and strong operations, make it an interesting acquisition opportunity in the current market of consolidation.

The company is focused on maintaining production versus rapid growth, but also focused on improving its margins.

Devon Energy Results

Financially, the company had a strong quarter.

Devon Energy Investor Presentation

The company had 665 thousand barrels / day in production, which it expects to decrease by 2% in the 4Q. At the same time, the company expects capital spending to remain relatively constant. The company's Q3 2023 results were $896 million, and it expects that to increase slightly to $900 million in 4Q 2023. YoY, though, the company's capital investment declined by 12%.

The improvement in the company's margins and its focus on margins are clearly evident. The company's FCF more than doubled to $843 million in the recent quarter. The company expects that to cross $900 million in the next quarter, giving the company a double-digit FCF yield on market cap. The company returned $492 million to shareholders, thanks to FCF growth.

We expect the company's shareholder returns to remain strong as long as the company's FCF remains strong.

Devon Energy Guidance

The company's guidance is for continuing to maintain its production, while increasing margins.

Devon Energy Investor Presentation

The company is opportunistically releasing and regathering frac crews in order to protect its business. The company's production of 321 thousand barrels / day in the current quarter comes with a drop to 3 frac crews as the company replenishes its DUC inventory. This alternate releasing and re-hiring of the frac crew enables the company to save substantial costs.

At the same time, it enables the company to realign its production with where it expects. The company's long-term production will vary, but from an oil production perspective the company is expecting to stay in the range ~315 thousand barrels / day. The company expects production to increase slightly going through 2024.

Devon Energy Investor Presentation

The company's debt-to-EBITDAX is 0.7x, very low versus its competition. The company plans to continue paying down debt using 30% of its cash flow as it comes due, saving it higher interest rates. The company is targeting 70% of FCF paid out to shareholders and expects continued growth in its dividend payout.

Slowly, as the company improves its financial positioning, cash returns to shareholders can increase further.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is quite simply crude oil prices. Devon Energy doesn't have the scale to simply move away and replace crude as an industry, and it remains the primary source of the company's profits. Should crude prices drop dramatically, from dropping demand etc., that could dramatically hurt the company's ability to drive shareholder returns.

It remains an ever-pervasive risk in the markets.

Conclusion

Devon Energy has a strong portfolio of assets. The company couldn't care less about growing production at all costs, and is more about sustainable production with increasing margins. As a result, despite the fact that the company's production will remain constant over the next quarter, the company's FCF should actually manage to increase.

The company is focused on generating strong and reliable shareholder returns. It's variable + fixed dividend policy enables the company to paint itself as providing a reliable fixed dividend while providing high single-digit dividends. The company is also repurchasing shares and paying down debt. Both should enable long-term shareholder returns, making the company a valuable investment.