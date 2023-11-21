JHVEPhoto

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is set to hold a highly anticipated investor day on December 5, beginning before the market opens. This will mark the first investor day the company has held since 2021, and a whole lot has changed.

The last investor day was all about management's vision and strategy. This time, investors are expecting the primary topic to be execution.

With its pivot into healthcare, CVS was able to avoid the tough destiny of other pharmacy retailers, but investors are rightfully suspicious of the company's recent acquisitions, higher debt levels, and declining margins.

So, let's discuss the key points to monitor in the upcoming investor day, which should determine the stock's direction from here.

Introduction - Why Did I Sell My Shares?

I've been covering CVS Health on Seeking Alpha since March and held a bullish view until not long ago. In previous articles, I summarized my buy thesis as follows:

CVS Health has a unique position in the healthcare value chain with its insurance, care delivery, pharmacy services, and retail businesses. After integrating Signify Health and Oak Street Health into the company, CVS will be able to provide all of its customers' healthcare needs, at better prices than most of its competitors, yet with higher profitability, due to significant synergies between its operating segments.

With these high expectations, I looked at CVS's valuation which has been steady in the high-single-digit to low-double-digit P/E range, and deemed it an attractive investment.

So, why did I sell my shares? It's not because my bullish view changed. Rather, it's more of a personal strategic decision, as I decided to concentrate my portfolio even further, and stayed true to my rule of not holding an inferior company in its industry just because of its valuation.

I have a significant position in UnitedHealth (UNH), which is in my view the undeniable industry leader, and really what CVS aspires to become. When UNH was trading at an attractive valuation I decided to sell out of CVS entirely and buy more of UNH.

I felt that it's important to share that for the sake of transparency. Now, let's dive into CVS's prospects.

Integration, Integration, Integration

The single most important topic of the investor day is going to be the integration of Signify Health, the company's acquired healthcare platform and in-home care provider, and Oak Street, the network of primary care centers, into the new Health Services segment.

CVS Health - Oak Street Health Acquisition Presentation

This slide is a bit outdated, but it does provide a comprehensive view of the acquired businesses. Strategically, CVS is targeting a Health Services arm that will have a presence throughout the care-delivery value chain and can essentially accompany the patient in every step of their journey.

It will do so by providing pharmacy benefit management and specialty pharmacy solutions, as well as primary care, retail health clinics, and home health services. It will also include provider enablement capabilities, or in simple words, a digital platform that connects providers and patients.

There are clear synergies and intertwining benefits between each of these separate businesses, and that's before we discussed the health insurance business. Since the acquisition, CVS has grown the Oak Street footprint to 192 centers (reflecting 23 openings) and grew covered patients from 159K to 191K. As per Signify, the embedded company is on an annual pace of over 2.62 million visits, a 5% acceleration.

Created and calculated by the author using data from CVS Health financial reports.

As we can see, the segment's revenue growth decelerated from Q1 and remains below 2021-2022 levels, despite the inorganic contribution from the acquisitions, albeit it's relatively small. Meanwhile, the segment's operating margins remain stable in the 4% range.

Investors should closely monitor management's expansion plan, specifically when it comes to the Oak Street medical centers and the restructuring of existing CVS clinics. Any additional light regarding operational targets including patients covered will be key. Moreover, investors will look to hear about the strength of the PBM business, which is under increased regulatory scrutiny, as well as the Cordavis business plan.

Obviously, the most important commentary will be about the company's outlook for revenue growth and margins, following the latest upgrade to the segment's guidance.

The State Of The Insurance Business

The first step in the company's healthcare master plan was the acquisition of Aetna back in 2018. With the acquisition, CVS immediately became one of the largest health insurers in North America. Today, CVS is the sixth largest insurer in America holding a market share of a little over 4%.

Data by YCharts

Looking at health insurance peers, we see quite a difference in valuations, suggesting CVS is either undervalued, justifiably discounted, or maybe both.

While CVS remains one of the largest insurers, it recently suffered from a significant star ratings downgrade. Although many insurers were downgraded, CVS was one of the most affected in the industry. Since then, the company improved its ratings and announced that as of the third quarter, 87% of Aetna's members will be part of a plan with a rate of 4 stars or higher.

Created and calculated by the author using data from CVS Health financial reports.

Another possible explanation is the sharp decline in the segment's margins, caused by higher medical benefit ratios. The company expects 2023 MBR to reach 86%, a significant increase from its historical 84%-85% range. For comparison, UnitedHealth operates at an industry-leading 82%-83% MBR, whereas Humana (HUM) and Elevance (ELV), similar to CVS, operate in the 86% range.

The reason UnitedHealth is separated from the pack is its unparalleled care delivery capabilities, which allow the company to provide care to patients at a significantly cheaper cost. That's exactly where CVS hopes to improve through the development of its health services arm, and where these segments intertwine.

CVS Health Q3'23 Earnings Presentation

As can be understood from the downgraded guidance in Q3, so far, CVS isn't showing signs of improvement. While the company increased its revenue target, it materially lowered its operating income expectation, primarily due to elevated medical costs. This is an obvious cause for concern, as investors grow suspicious of the company's ability to achieve other targets it provided as well.

During the investor day, investors will want to hear about the latest medical cost trends, and the company's ability to utilize its health services to improve the economics of the insurance business. In addition, the company's membership targets and more clarity about the demand environment will be important.

Retail Strategy

The last segment, Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness, is probably the biggest drag on the company's valuation. When compared to other health insurers, we saw that CVS emerged as the outlier with the lowest multiple by far.

Data by YCharts

Well, that is not the case if we compare CVS to other pharmacy retailers like Walgreens (WBA). I only have one relevant comparison here because the other peer, Rite Aid, has filed for bankruptcy.

This demonstrates a good case for CVS's lower valuation compared to its healthcare peers, who don't have the burden of a retail business, which is capital-heavy and highly competitive.

For context, the retail business is responsible for approximately 30% of the group's sales, and a little over 30% of the group's operating income. Therefore, if you take a sum-of-the-parts approach and place a lower multiple on the retail business, it makes sense that CVS trades below pure healthcare companies.

Created and calculated by the author using data from CVS Health financial reports.

Despite increasing competitive pressures from the likes of Amazon (AMZN), and a declining Covid-19 business, we can see that the segment is able to sustain impressive growth levels, albeit with slightly lower margins.

Investors will be interested in hearing about management's plan for the retail business and getting their estimate for the Covid-19 impact in 2024. Today, consensus estimates reflect an expectation for a sharp decline in revenues for the group as a whole, with the main reason being lower COVID-related revenues.

In addition, it's important to monitor the company's plan with regard to reducing its real estate footprint and transforming some of its locations into clinics/Oak medical centers.

Leadership Changes

A month ago, CVS announced that Executive Vice President, CFO, and President of Health Services Shawn Guertin, will be taking a leave of absence from his role due to family health reasons.

Tom Cowhey, Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance, has been appointed interim CFO, and Mike Pykosz, CEO of Oak Street Health has been named interim President of Health Services.

Hopefully, everything will turn out to be OK and Shawn will be able to return to his role, but until then, this is somewhat of a concern. No disrespect to Mike Pykosz, but he is not the one behind the integration plan, and he has never managed such a sizeable business.

It would be interesting to hear Pykosz's point of view about the company's goals and get the latest updates on the leadership plan.

Financial Plan

On the previous investor day, the company provided guidance for the following year and set clear long-term EPS targets. Moreover, it broke down the sources of growth and how it plans to achieve its goals, i.e., buybacks, organic growth, cost improvements, and M&A. It also set out clear guidelines for its capital allocation priorities and debt repayment goals.

After the company downgraded its 2024 guidance, which was viewed by the market as overly optimistic, I'm expecting more prudence on this investor day. That being said, I believe that the current consensus estimates are already quite low, and I don't expect management's targets to come in below them.

Investors should hope for a balanced mix between growth investments, debt repayments, and return of capital to shareholders, in this order of importance. I believe that what many investors fear the most is the company going through additional M&A, although I find it unlikely in the near term.

Historically, periods when CVS had higher buyback plans and repurchased shares have been great times to hold the stock. Although it's true for most stocks, CVS especially seems to have a difficult time investing for growth while having spare cash to spend on repurchases. If management announces a significant buyback program, we could see a rally in the stock.

Valuation

As I discussed in previous articles, I believe the right way to evaluate CVS in a discounted cash flow model is based on normalized cash flows, which account for its unique cash cycle as a health insurer. The way I calculate normalized free cash flow is by adding depreciation and amortization expenses to net income and subtracting capital expenditures.

In my model, I forecast CVS will grow revenues at a 3% CAGR between 2023-2028, which I find extremely conservative. I prefer to take a conservative approach here because there's still uncertainty about COVID-related sales and their contribution to overall traffic in the retail segment. I'm expecting we'll have much more clarity after the investor day.

I expect normalized free cash flow margins will recover to historical levels gradually, reaching 3.65% in 2028. During the last two years, CVS incurred non-recurring expenses which dragged its net income down, and as a result, its normalized free cash flow went down as well.

Created and calculated by the author based on data from CVS financial reports and the author's projections.

Taking a WACC of 10.0%, I estimate CVS's fair value at $79.70 per share, which reflects an 11.3x P/E over my estimated GAAP EPS for 2024. If we look at the non-GAAP consensus, the valuation reflects a 9.3x multiple, which is 17% higher than the current level.

In my view, those multiples are reasonable considering CVS's current business mix between retail and healthcare. Over time, the more the balance shifts toward healthcare, we should expect a gradual multiple expansion, as long as the Health Services and Health Benefits segment performs well.

Conclusion

CVS is set to hold a key investor day on December 5, which I expect to be all about execution and integration.

The company's current valuation doesn't reflect too much optimism. In fact, I estimate that it's quite the opposite.

Investors are rightfully suspicious after the company already downgraded its 2024 guidance and canceled its long-term guidance which it provided on the last investor day.

However, if management provides a reasonably ambitious plan for the next few years, and I expect it will, I believe long-term investors in CVS will be rewarded. Therefore, I rate CVS a Buy.