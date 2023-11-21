Spencer Platt

Investment Thesis

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Q3 revenues were up 29% year-over-year. On the surface, that's terrific. But as we dig through its current financials and think about its near-term prospects, the plot thickens.

That being said, I stand by the argument that the time to be bearish on Robinhood has already come and gone. In fact, I, too, was bearish on this company for a long while.

But I no longer believe that there's enough to this name to take a bearish view. I now believe there are some budding aspects to this investment thesis that make me bullish on this name.

Simply put, the business is more stable, it has more than $5 billion of cash and equivalents on its balance sheet, and its valuation is trading at the lows of the year.

Quick Recap

In my previous write up, before its Q3 results, back in September, I wrote:

Investors are being asked to pay 5x forward sales for Robinhood. It's difficult to make the case that this is the bargain basement. On the other hand, if Robinhood could grow at 15% CAGR for a few years, paying 5x forward sales is a very fair entry point. [...] What's more, keep in mind that Robinhood has already reported a clean GAAP profit. It's not a big profit. But it's a profit nevertheless. Again, I'm not going to argue that this is a blemish-free stock to buy. But my assertion is that the business is now more stable than many would perhaps believe.

HOOD Author's work

Since then, the stock has continued to slide lower, even though I maintain that its underlying fundamentals have started to stabilize.

Robinhood's Near-Term Prospects

In this section, I'll provide some context to Robinhood's near-term prospects, before turning to discuss its financials.

Robinhood's prospects lie in its ambitious strategy to redefine the landscape of financial services.

Over the past decade, the platform has transformed from a simple trading app to a comprehensive financial services platform, catering to the diverse needs of its over 23 million users in the U.S.

Beyond mere trading, Robinhood aims to deepen customer relationships by making its platform the primary financial hub for a substantial portion of its user base. This entails a particular focus on Robinhood Gold, a subscription service offering various perks like a competitive APY on uninvested cash and a unique 3% retirement match for Gold members.

Moreover, Robinhood is strategically investing in international expansion, starting with operations in the UK and launching crypto trading in the EU. The emphasis on global outreach reflects a belief in the untapped opportunities for innovation in financial services beyond the U.S. market.

Revenue Growth Rates Stabilize

HOOD revenue growth rates

A few matters to keep in mind whilst we appraise Robinhood's fundamentals. Its comparables with the prior year are very low, so it was practically inevitable that 2023 would see Robinhood delivering very strong revenue growth rates.

But now, the big question that looms large is what will 2024 look like? For one, we can practically assume that 2024 will be delivering substantially smaller revenue growth rates than in 2023. Perhaps around the mid-teens growth rates could be reasonable.

What this means in practical terms is two aspects. Firstly, that 2024 will see its revenue growth rates decelerating relative to 2023. Secondly, and of equal importance, investors will not be overly eager to pay a growth premium for a stock whose strongest revenue growth rates are already in the rearview mirror.

But if we presume that Robinhood's growth rates could stabilize around the mid-teens, that would not be such a bad place for investors to get involved with this name.

With that in mind, let's now turn our focus to its profitability.

Profitability Profile in Focus

After reporting two quarters with very strong positive cash flows, Q3 saw Robinhood's cash flows turn negative. More specifically, changes in working capital saw Robinhood's underlying profitability go from practically breakeven to close to negative $1 billion.

This has undoubtedly weighed on investors' appraisal of Robinhood's intrinsic value.

Also, one negative matter that I've often found most companies to be poor capital allocators. Why? Because they repurchase their own shares at poor prices.

Case in point, Robinhood repurchased about $610 million worth of shares at approximately $11 per share. Meanwhile, its share price today is around $8.20.

This is not me taking a view in hindsight, but instead, I would vastly prefer Robinhood invest in stabilizing its growth for the long term, rather than seeking to bolster up its share price in the near term, sending precious capital out the door, and now it not only has less capital on its balance sheet but also, its share price has moved lower in any event.

HOOD Stock Valuation -- Lows of the Year

Data by YCharts

As you can see above, in the past few months, investors went from being willing to pay more than 6x forward sales for Robinhood's stock to less than 4x forward sales.

Indeed, as we look at it, it appears that investors' sentiment towards Robinhood is now at the low of this year. Even though the business has demonstrated that it can be GAAP profitable, recall we saw a small GAAP profit in Robinhood's Q2 results.

Also, I make the case that there's still some level of revenue growth coming in 2024, which I believe could perhaps come in around 15% CAGR.

The Bottom Line

While Robinhood faced challenges with a negative cash flow in the quarter, it's crucial to recognize the substantial cash reserves exceeding $5 billion on its balance sheet.

The company has navigated its way to a clean GAAP profit in the past and has exhibited a commitment to long-term stability.

Additionally, despite concerns over its cash allocation decisions, Robinhood's valuation has reached its lowest point of the year, trading at less than 4x forward sales.

This presents a potential opportunity for investors to consider, especially with the company's strategic focus on customer relationships, international expansion, and a diversified financial services platform.

As the market evaluates Robinhood's future growth trajectory, the current valuation could be an entry point for those eyeing long-term prospects.