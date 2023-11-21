Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Monster Beverage: High Valuation Appears Justified

Investor Dev Research profile picture
Investor Dev Research
149 Followers

Summary

  • Monster Beverage is a leader in the energy drinks market, with a strong financial position and growth potential.
  • The company's business model focuses on energy drinks, strategic brands, and alcohol brands, with a capital-efficient approach.
  • The energy drinks market is expected to grow significantly, and Monster Beverage's sales have shown consistent growth with high margins.

Sale Of Energy Drinks To Children Set To Be Banned In England

Jack Taylor

Investment Thesis

In the dynamic landscape of today's business world, certain markets stand out as beacons of potential growth and opportunity. Among these burgeoning sectors, the energy drinks market shines prominently, projecting robust expansion for the foreseeable future. At the helm of this

This article was written by

Investor Dev Research profile picture
Investor Dev Research
149 Followers
I am an investor who relies on the fundamental aspects of companies. I enjoy being the owner of the world's best businesses with strong long-term projections. To achieve this, I conduct thorough research on the companies I invest in, placing significant importance on the sector, competitive advantages, and management.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

BM Cashflow Detective profile picture
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 11:45 AM
Comments (7.83K)
Is Monster Beverage's shareholder value return quality exceptional?

Its cash return on invested capital (CROIC) of 19.2% ranks in the 92.0% percentile for the sector.

Yes.

Is it worth the current valuation?

The stock is good value based on its 5y PEG ratio of 1.5 and therefore a reasonable GARP buy.

Yes.

Is the stock worth owning?

Long $MNST

Definitely, yes!
PauloCostaSilva profile picture
PauloCostaSilva
Today, 12:04 PM
Comments (3.06K)
@BM Cashflow Detective Yes Yes and ... Yes :)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MNST

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MNST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MNST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.