Ginkgo Bioworks' (NYSE:DNA) third quarter results were relatively poor, although this should have been expected due to the combination of a difficult macro environment and the winding down of Ginkgo's K-12 COVID testing business. It appears that investors are now being forced to reckon with the immaturity of Gingko’s business, as revenues decline and losses mount. Despite this, Ginkgo is making progress in biopharma, an industry where meaningful commercial success is more likely. Success is likely to occur over a period of years rather than months or quarters though, limiting near-term share price gains outside of an improvement in sentiment.

Business Model

Ginkgo's third quarter earnings call was largely dedicated to explaining its business model. This has been an ongoing theme in recent quarters and seems to indicate that Ginkgo feels pressured to explain its recent performance, particularly the modest Cell Engineering revenue growth and lack of downstream value recognition.

Ginkgo's entire business is built around a belief that scale and data will create a sustainable competitive advantage. Cell engineering programs create data which should improve strain engineering capabilities over time. Gingko’s database has grown enormously in recent years and yet the company doesn’t have financial results that support the expected economies of scale at this stage. That is not to say that improvements are not occurring though. Ginkgo has shared program level data showing that in some cases it is able to create dramatic improvements early in the iterative design/build/test cycle.

There are also potentially economies of scope between the Foundry and Biosecurity businesses. Metagenomic data from the Biosecurity business provides training data for the Cell Engineering business and tools developed for the Cell Engineering business can be leveraged in the Biosecurity business.

Figure 1: Ginkgo's Business Model (source: Ginkgo Bioworks)

Cell Engineering

Ginkgo's Cell Engineering results have been mixed in recent quarters, as industrial biotech venture capital has dried up. Ginkgo has also stated that sales cycles have been elongated by the macro environment. The company is trying to counter this through process improvements in its contracting cycle, success-based pricing and a focus on the biopharma segment. Drug discovery is reportedly a harder sell than manufacturing R&D deals though. At the end of the third quarter Ginkgo had 116 active programs on the platform, representing 36% growth YoY.

Investors should not just look at the number of programs though, as program quality is potentially even more important given Ginkgo's focus on capturing downstream value. Landing a large deal with a company like Pfizer is more important than a number of small deals with startups that have a low probability of commercial success.

Figure 2: Cell Engineering Highlights (source: Ginkgo Bioworks)

Ginkgo's Cell Engineering business continues to shift towards the Biopharma and Agriculture segments. This is likely to prove beneficial in time as customers in these end markets are more likely to have the required expertise to scale and commercialize production. It will likely be some time before Ginkgo begins to recognize downstream value though as most of Ginkgo's pharma and biotech programs are still relatively immature.

Figure 3: Ginkgo Bioworks Active Programs (source: Ginkgo Bioworks)

Ginkgo has completed 103 programs so far, with 15 of those still undergoing commercialization and another six already commercialized. From those six programs Ginkgo has probably realized something like 100 million USD of value so far (largely dependent on how much value is assigned to Cronos equity). While these figures cover Ginkgo's entire history and may not be reflective of expected performance going forward, the data suggests that the probability of program success is relatively low, and that commercialization is a significant hurdle.

Commercial successes include:

A flavor and fragrance ingredient for Robertet

A confidential specialty chemical ingredient with varying applications

Improved process for vaccinia capping enzyme production for Aldevron

Figure 4: Fully Commercialized Programs (source: Ginkgo Bioworks)

Completed programs that are yet to be commercialized include:

Programs with Synlogic and Centrient Pharmaceuticals

High volume specialty and intermediate chemicals

A personal care product

A specialty material

A natural product therapeutic

Figure 5: Programs Where Commercialization is in Progress (source: Ginkgo Bioworks)

In addition to Cell Engineering revenue and downstream value participation, Gingko is now exploring technology licensing. A number of tech licensing evaluation agreements were signed in the third quarter, which may lead to the execution of a licensing agreement to continue using the asset. This is not included in Ginkgo’s program count but is potentially a new source of revenue. Ginkgo has suggested that tech licensing could result in single digit to low double digit million USD revenue, with wins expected in the next 12 months.

Biosecurity

Ginkgo closed out the last of its remaining K-12 COVID testing contracts in the quarter, which has contributed to a dramatic contraction in Biosecurity revenue. Despite this, Gingko's Biosecurity business has long-term potential, although this will likely take time to be realized. The advancement of AI and synthetic biology creates risk, which will likely need to be proactively monitored and controlled in the future. For example, Ginkgo's bioradar product involves collecting samples from wastewater on planes and from voluntary airline passenger swabs. This business is currently operating in nine international airports. Without the urgency provided by a COVID like event, this business will likely only grow slowly though, and probably doesn't do much to justify Ginkgo's current valuation.

Figure 6: Biosecurity Highlights (source: Ginkgo Bioworks)

Financial Analysis

Ginkgo's revenue in the third quarter was 55 million USD, roughly a 17% decline YoY. This drop was driven by the expected contraction of the Biosecurity business as COVID testing continues to wind down. Cell Engineering revenue has also been disappointing, due in large part to the macro environment stifling customer spending.

Ginkgo is now guiding to 250-260 million USD revenue and 80-85 new cell programs in 2023. Cell Engineering revenue is expected to be 145-150 million USD and Biosecurity revenue is expected to be up to 110 million USD. This guidance implies roughly a 60% YoY revenue decline in the fourth quarter. It also implies 28 new programs in the fourth quarter, up 40% YoY.

Figure 7: Ginkgo Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Ginkgo Bioworks)

Cell engineering revenue has been disappointing in recent quarters, but Ginkgo plans on scaling sales efforts in 2024 to support growth. The lack of growth in downstream value recognition is particularly problematic. This is something that Ginkgo has little control over though.

Figure 8: Ginkgo Cell Engineering Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Ginkgo Bioworks)

Despite falling revenues, Ginkgo's operating expenses have continued to increase, driven by investments in R&D. R&D expense, excluding SBC, increased 66% YoY to 123 million USD in the third quarter.

A significant chunk of Ginkgo's expenses are non-cash though, including impairments related to acquisitions and SBC. Ginkgo recorded a 96 million USD non-cash impairment charge on a Zymergen lease facility in the third quarter. SBC continues to decline as expenses related to RSUs roll off, but even excluding this SBC probably still amounts to around 40% of revenue.

Ginkgo's cash burn run rate is currently around 300 million USD, and this is expected to improve going forward. The company still has over 1 billion USD of liquidity, providing substantial runway. Ginkgo is probably still at least something like 3-5 years away from breakeven though, making cash utilization more important than it may currently seem.

Figure 9: Ginkgo Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Ginkgo Bioworks)

Conclusion

Despite the stock falling precipitously since going public in 2021, Ginkgo still has a 3 billion USD market capitalization. This is high given the fact that Ginkgo's TTM revenue is only 315 million USD and declining rapidly. Ginkgo's valuation still hinges on the downstream value narrative but results so far are less than compelling. Maturing programs in areas like Biopharma and Agriculture have the potential to change this, but the Ginkgo story is likely to take longer to develop than most expect.