Nuclear-Focused Stocks Rally As World Leaders Pledge To Expand Generation Capacity

Nov. 21, 2023
Summary

  • The United States aims to achieve 100% carbon-free electricity generation by 2035, requiring the construction of new nuclear power plants.
  • Nuclear energy stocks and ETFs have been strong performers in 2023, with gains of up to 60%.
  • In North America, the well-known nuclear stock Cameco has surged by 94% year-to-date.

By Andrew Prochnow

The United States aims to achieve 100% carbon-free electricity generation by the year 2035. To attain this ambitious goal, the country must undertake the construction and operation of new nuclear power plants.

Luckbox magazine, the control freak's guide to life, money and probability, provides entrepreneurs, active investors and risk-takers articles that educate, entertain and serve up actionable advice. It’s a tool that changes the way investors think about the choices they make, looking at investment, business and life decisions through the lens of probability

j
joey_wong
Today, 11:29 AM
my understanding is that new nuclear technology results in waste with much shorter half lives than the old designs; is this true?

Also, what are the issues with the big cost overruns in the failed projects. Are these solvable, or are we doomed to much higher costs for new reactors?
