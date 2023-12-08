Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Medtronic Plc (MDT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dec. 08, 2023 5:46 AM ETMedtronic plc (MDT) Stock1 Comment
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.64K Followers

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 21, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Weispfenning - Vice President and Head, Investor Relations

Geoff Martha - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Karen Parkhill - Chief Financial Officer

Brad Welnick - Vice President, Investor Relations

Laura Mauri - Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific, Medical, and Regulatory Officer

Que Dallara - EVP and President, Diabetes

Sean Salmon - EVP and President, Cardiovascular Portfolio

Brett Wall - EVP and President, Neuroscience Portfolio

Mike Marinaro - EVP and President, Surgical & Endoscopy Businesses

Conference Call Participants

Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan

Travis Steed - Bank of America

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo Securities

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Kristen Stewart - CL King

Matt O'Brien - Piper Sandler

Rich Newitter - Truist Securities

Shagun Singh - RBC Capital Markets

Ryan Weispfenning

Good morning. Welcome to a crisp fall morning here in Minnesota. I'm Ryan Weispfenning, Vice President and Head of Medtronic Investor Relations. And I appreciate that you're joining us this morning for Medtronic's Fiscal ‘24 Second Quarter Video Earnings Webcast.

Before we go inside to hear our prepared remarks, I'll share a few details about today's webcast. Joining me are Geoff Martha, Medtronic Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Karen Parkhill, Medtronic Chief Financial Officer. Jeff and Karen will provide comments on the results of our second quarter, which ended on October 27, 2023, and our outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year. After our prepared remarks, the Executive VPs covering our segments will join us and we'll take questions from the sell-side analysts that cover the company. Today's program should last about an hour.

Earlier this morning, we issued a press release containing our financial statements and divisional and geographic revenue summaries. We also posted an earnings presentation that provides additional

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

j
joggen
22 Nov. 2023
Comments (3)
As a visceral surgeon, just now entering retirement, I was very much attracted by the above mentioned modular approach. The robotic system might be simplyer to handle, simplyer to establish in the operating theatre and demanding less space. You might be more flexible. This might also concern maintenance and service. To my opinion/impression it was as if you compare a compact hifi system with a system consisting of seperate components.
To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MDT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MDT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.