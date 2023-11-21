onurdongel

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) has long been a premier midstream company. "Buy straw hats in January" is a familiar slogan that Charles Almon used many times before his passing. Here it's a motto used for acquisitions to the benefit of shareholders. Kinder Morgan announced the acquisition of NEP's South Texas Gas Pipelines while also reporting considerable activity for future capital budgeting. This stock is a "straw hat" and its "January."

Mr. Market sees no growth for midstream companies. All you have to do is review the comments under my midstream articles to know that many investors are sure that the only return for years to come is dividends. Yet the midstream crowd has to accommodate a lot of export capacity under construction. The midstream industry will likely transport carbon dioxide to its final destination as well as hydrogen for the rapidly growing hydrogen market.

As Kinder Morgan and others have mentioned it will take years to transition to new energy sources (probably decades). It's a very interesting conundrum for investors to research and likely take advantage of. The emerging new energy sources offer the midstream industry opportunities that Mr. Market gives no credence to until there is cash flow.

Step 1

The first argument is that we as a world throughout time have never stopped the growth of an energy source.

Kinder Morgan Presentation On The History of Energy Use (Kinder Morgan Corporate Presentation November 2023)

Notice that coal use has leveled off. But nearly every energy source listed above has done that at one time or another. As a world, we have yet to stop the growth of an energy source in the long term (let alone completely eliminate its use). Yet midstream has no growth prospects according to the market. If it's not midstream, then something else will transport the future oil and gas growth that is strongly implied by the chart above.

Anyone who thinks that oil and gas will be extinct in 10 years is not paying attention to history.

Step 2

Grab some assets in strategic places while the selling prices are cheap. Kinder Morgan announced a relatively "cheap acquisition.

Kinder Morgan Pipeline Acquisition For Cash (Kinder Morgan Corporate Presentation November 2023)

Kinder Morgan is large enough that this comparatively small acquisition can be made with cash. This gives the company additional midstream capacity to desirable areas. Unlike the market, management is returning to its root strategy of slow growth amplified by acquisitions because management is sure there will be more midstream capacity needed in the future. This brings up the key question of "who knows more, the insiders of a very successful company or the market?" My bet is with the insiders. You can disagree.

Step 3

This is the already unexpected growth underway.

Kinder Morgan Investment In Renewable Fuels Midstream Business (Kinder Morgan Corporate Presentation November 2023)

For a lot of other companies, this investment would be a big deal as it helps some politically popular ideas in a receptive state like California. If it falls flat later it can either be reconstituted or (hopefully not) written off. But for the time being this company, due to its sheer size, can invest in a project like this to get the "pole position" in the industry race toward renewables in the future.

Again, management is planting seeds of future growth ahead of the competition even though the market still believes (in spite of mounting evidence) that midstream companies have no long-term future growth. In this case, management is already making a profit in an area that's likely to lead to a lot of future growth. Let us see how long the market can stay irrational as the evidence to the contrary piles up.

Step 4

The company is already doing carbon dioxide sequestration.

Kinder Morgan Sequestration Project (Kinder Morgan Corporate Presentation November 2023)

Management will be burying carbon dioxide permanently well ahead of much of the industry. This business has a bright future with a whole lot of demand on the way unless long-term politics change the carbon dioxide goals materially. The best part is management has a lot of structure in place already so not much cash is needed to get this project up and running.

More importantly, this company already has considerable experience (as shown below) putting carbon dioxide in the ground and keeping it there.

There's a lot of reasons why this company is an industry leader. It has found ways into a potentially bright future without having to spend a lot of cash. Once the first project is up and running, the company has an example to show others so that they can judge for themselves if this is suitable to their company goals. In the meantime, the company jumped out in front of a lot of competitors on a very "hot" topic.

Step 5

The carbon dioxide segment is already up and running. It has been running for a very long time.

Kinder Morgan Summary Of Carbon Dioxide Business (Kinder Morgan Corporate Presentation November 2023)

Kinder Morgan has practiced carbon dioxide sequestration in the form of secondary recovery of oil far longer than just about any competitor in the midstream business. The result is an extensive pipeline system already in place that can be repurposed far easier than competitors can build a new system to compete with. Management also knows how to keep carbon dioxide in the ground once it is put there.

The best part of this story is the money made recovering oil in the process. As was mentioned in the previous step, the company already had a pipeline in place.

Even more important was when Vicki Holub, CEO of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) mentioned that carbon dioxide can be used for secondary recovery in unconventional wells. There are far more unconventional wells being drilled in this country than there are conventional wells, and that number is expanding fast. As the unconventional industry ages, the potential for carbon dioxide use could literally explode upward. Even with that, the market still believes there are no growth possibilities. But that pipeline system that handles carbon dioxide is likely to expand exponentially to handle all the potential secondary recovery.

The best part about this is the industry wants the carbon dioxide to stay in the ground to maintain reservoir pressure. That means emissions already are a big deal that the industry prevents in the first place. Any needed corrections are relatively minor if they even exist.

Summary

If there's a future possibility anywhere, this company has an operating example already "up and running" or it will be in the near future. Management has been flexible in the past that expanding into new areas is a low cost, almost insignificant proposition for a company of this size. But once everyone sees a running system, that beats a lot of promises by other competitors by a "country mile" and probably a lot more.

In the meantime:

Kinder Morgan Projected Capital Budget (Kinder Morgan Corporate Presentation November 2023)

The capital budget is loaded with lower carbon projects. Management is presenting the "nailed down" projects above. It's hard to predict timing of more interest in the future. But "buy straw hats in January" applies to investors as well as the management of the company.

This management has slowly been getting the company involved in future growth areas. It's only a matter of time before the market notices.

The capital budget is likely to slowly climb. It's one of the reasons that companies in this industry are buying back stock right now. Many managements are loath to cut the dividend. Therefore "extra" cash is used to repurchase stock until orders pick up as they typically cyclically do.

But the coming cycles may be a little different with carbon capture a possibility for this midstream company. Unlike many competitors this company has a number of projects in very hot markets. Investors should expect this company to pick up a lot of orders before the competition arrives. That could mean a lot of money and a cost advantage for years to come. Being first has its advantages even if there's no long-term competitive moat. Being first by a significant amount is the next best thing.

That makes this company a strong buy consideration for conservative accounts that want to participate in part of the green revolution. The dividend alone is about two-thirds of what investors report for long-term returns for as long as I have seen the reports come out. There will be some growth augmented by dividend increases until the "hot market business" is significant to the company. As usual, Kinder Morgan is in the lead, and it's likely to stay that way for some time to come.

Remember, upstream companies tend to trust big names with experience in carbon dioxide. This company by far has that experience among midstream companies. Enlightening Mr. Market with some facts will be fun and probably profitable.