Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stanley Black & Decker: An Interesting Turnaround Bet

Nov. 21, 2023 12:14 PM ETStanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)
GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.71K Followers

Summary

  • Stanley Black & Decker's revenue growth is expected to benefit from easing inventory destocking headwinds, leading to improved orders and sales in FY24.
  • The company's margins are projected to continue improving, with a focus on inventory reduction and productivity improvements, aiming to return to historical gross margins of 35%.
  • The company's long-term growth prospects are positive, driven by investments in product innovation, market activation, and targeting secular trends like electrification.

Stanley To Buy Black And Decker

Joe Raedle

Investment Thesis

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has faced headwinds over the last couple of years thanks to the badly timed acquisition of MTD Holdings just before the housing market started correcting. The company also faced

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.71K Followers
We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Saloni V.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SWK

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SWK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SWK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.