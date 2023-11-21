Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Palantir's NHS Deal Is All About The Optics

Nov. 21, 2023 11:30 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)
Summary

  • The UK's National Health Service has signed a landmark deal with Palantir Technologies Inc. to create its Federated Data Platform.
  • Revenue impact at 2.6% is respectable but not spectacular, more important are the optics of Palantir as a trusted AI partner to manage an entire country's healthcare system.
  • Saving lives is diametrically opposed to killing bad guys, which is what Palantir's software has traditionally been known for.
  • Palantir's wins in healthcare will turboboost the growth of its commercial business as it expands beyond national defense and intelligence use cases.
  • Palantir Technologies Inc. stock rates a Hold due to recent price run-up, possibly as the result of NHS deal details being leaked.

Army doctor with civilians after natural disaster

South_agency/E+ via Getty Images

After a two month delay, the UK's National Health Service has finally and officially signed a landmark deal with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) to create its Federated Data Platform, marking the biggest IT

Investment style: buying great businesses at fair prices. Favorite sector: technology, due to massive competitive advantages, capital-light growth, cash rich balance sheets, and greatest potential to disrupt and cannibalize other industries. Time horizon: forever. Super interested in the rise of big data, quantitative investing, and how ordinary humans can still achieve alpha in a market increasingly dominated by machines

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

e
enzo42
Today, 12:15 PM
Comments (94)
Excellent article, thank you Zero. )(
O
Orion Pax Roosevelt
Today, 12:08 PM
Comments (1.38K)
In the long run, I think revolutuonizing how healthcare operates will be the golden goose for Palantir.
C
Charliedon'tsurf
Today, 12:27 PM
Comments (2.29K)
@Orion Pax Roosevelt I'd change that to 'one of many golden geese' for Palantir.
P
Phil Dumfee
Today, 12:28 PM
Comments (12.82K)
@Orion Pax Roosevelt
Thiel: "Highways create traffic jams, welfare creates poverty, schools make people dum b and the NHS makes people sick"

I think this contract will be cancelled soon.
Rognola profile picture
Rognola
Today, 12:04 PM
Comments (403)
This contract will help perpetuate one of Palantir's most underappreciated business strategies. The revenue from the contract will not bring high margins, but it will pay for the presence of Forward Deployed Software Engineers, that will embed themselves accross the NHS and Palantir will further deepen their domain exertise in the Healthcare vertical - and produce new software modules to sell into that vertical.

With the Global IT spend in Healthcare expected to grow from $174.3 Billion in 2022 to $644.9 Billion in 2030, Palantir is positioning themselves nicely to capture a large share of that market.

www.grandviewresearch.com/...
T
TheeSoluution
Today, 11:45 AM
Comments (1.04K)
Absolutely HUGE,way to go PLTR !!
P
Phil Dumfee
Today, 11:42 AM
Comments (12.82K)
Huge execution risk. SA Quant rating not favorable. Valuation = F.
