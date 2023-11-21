Richard Drury

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has been criticized for its most recent earnings announcement, and its stock has been brutalized because of the "worse than expected" results. However, the company's minor revenue miss is not nearly as big a deal as the market is making it out to be, and there are positive factors to discuss. Moreover, the continuing thawing of U.S./China relations is a constructive factor that should enable Alibaba's ultra-low P/E multiple to expand.

Additionally, Alibaba remains exceptionally cheap, and the downside risk is likely minimal. This is another period of maximum pessimism, which is typically an excellent time to buy a stock. As a wise investor once said, the market is a voting machine in the short run but a weighing machine in the long run. Alibaba trades like a dirt cheap value company, but its growth outlook should improve, leading to a shift in sentiment and a substantially higher stock price.

Alibaba Reminds Me of Apple in 2017

Although I have not owned Apple (AAPL) shares recently, it used to be my most significant portfolio holding. I pounded the table on Apple's stock when it traded around a 10-15 P/E multiple in 2016/2017. My argument was that Apple was the ultimate value/growth stock, meaning it traded at a dirt cheap valuation, and its improving growth prospects should enable its P/E multiple to expand. Apple's P/E multiple surged to 35 in 2020 and is around 30 now. Also, its stock price has surged sevenfold since its 2016 level as higher earnings and an increasing P/E multiple have a compound effect.

Of course, Alibaba is a different company with its own circumstances, but a similar principle applies. Consensus EPS estimates are $9 this year, placing Alibaba's P/E ratio at about 8.7. Chinese companies are out of favor now, but sentiment could change on a dime. Fundamentally, there is little wrong with China and Chinese companies. The economic slowdown is transitory, and much progress has been achieved from a regulatory perspective on both sides (U.S. and China concerning ADRs).

At the end of the day, a solid business is a business, whether it is in the U.S. or China, and it deserves a proper multiple. If the market can't value a company adequately here, it should get revalued several months to a year down the line. Like Apple's in 2016/2017, Alibaba's growth prospects could improve, leading to a substantially higher P/E multiple and a much higher stock price in future years.

Earnings - It's Fine

Some market participants were unimpressed with Alibaba's earnings. However, I like the report just fine, and the stock is 10% cheaper now. Alibaba's Q2 Non-GAAP EPADS of $2.14 beat the consensus estimate by five cents, delivering a healthy dose of profitability for shareholders. Moreover, the $230M revenue miss is minuscule, as Alibaba achieved $30.81B in revenues, providing a healthy 9% YoY increase.

The most instrumental element to highlight is that China is going through a transitory slowdown, limiting Alibaba's sales growth in several crucial areas. Alibaba's core T&TG segment grew by 4% YoY but could have expanded by around 10% under more normalized economic conditions.

Moreover, Alibaba's international commerce retail growth exploded by 73% YoY. The international segment is a significant growth engine for Alibaba, and we could continue seeing robust results in future quarters.

The local services segment expanded by an impressive 16% YoY. Also, Alibaba's logistics business showed 25% revenue growth on a YoY basis. Also, these are not small segments, as international, logistics, and services accounted for about 63 billion RMB in sales last quarter.

The 2% growth rate in the cloud was disappointing, but China is going through an economic slowdown, and we saw challenges due to trade tensions and other temporary phenomena. Alibaba has the most significant cloud business in China, and growth should reaccelerate once the transitory issues pass.

Also, the Cloud spinoff is on hold because of the temporary slowdown and the low valuation because of the slowdown effect. Once Alibaba's cloud segment growth improves, the IPO should be back on the table with a much higher valuation attached, a significant plus for shareholders.

Moreover, Alibaba has become accustomed to surpassing earnings estimates and has only missed two quarters out of its last twenty.

Alibaba has become a solid earnings machine, a cash cow. Now, all it needs to do is demonstrate the ability to generate growth, and its stock price should go much higher. Additionally, Alibaba has shown a tendency to consistently surpass consensus EPS figures, suggesting it should continue outpacing the lowballed estimates in future quarters.

Also, Alibaba's ability to perpetually surpass consensus estimates illustrates that it's becoming more efficient and increasingly profitable. This trend will likely continue, leading to better-than-expected EPS results as we advance.

Alibaba's TTM EPS estimate was $7.90, but the company earned $8.87, illustrating an impressive 10% beat rate. While Alibaba's consensus EPS estimate is $9 this year and $9.75 in 2025, Alibaba could do significantly better. Given a similar 10% beat rate, Alibaba could achieve around $9.90 in EPS this year and roughly $10.75 in 2025.

Geopolitical Tensions Is When To Buy The Stock

During "Geopolitical tensions" is when you want to buy Alibaba's stock or any other Chinese company because the tensions are transitory. We live in an intertwined world, and it is not in China's or the U.S.'s best interest to worsen economic relations. China owns nearly $900 billion in U.S. treasuries and has been the U.S.'s second most significant foreign creditor (behind Japan) for twenty years now. If this dynamic doesn't show the closeness of the U.S./China relationship, I don't know what does.

The truth is that the U.S. and China need each other, and it is much more likely that relations will improve from now on. President Biden hailed progress in Beijing ties, and President Xi told U.S. CEOs that China was ready to be a U.S. partner. This historic meeting indicates increased improvement in the thawing of tense relations. Therefore, we return to the valuation perspective and see that high-quality Chinese companies are severely undervalued now.

The Time Of Maximum Pessimism

Maximum pessimism is typically the best time to buy a stock. Alibaba has been at the center of China-related controversy for years. But ultimately, Alibaba remains a highly profitable company with substantial growth prospects and is dirt cheap right now. Moreover, the market is discounting its growth as if Alibaba may never produce revenue growth again, which is far from the truth.

Alibaba's revenue growth should continue increasing by high single digits in future years. Moreover, we may witness double-digit revenue growth in a more bullish case outcome. In the more bullish case, low double-digit revenue growth as China's economy strengthens, returning to more robust growth in future years. By the way, Alibaba is trading around 1.2 times forward (fiscal 2026) sales, which is exceptionally cheap. Additionally, Alibaba should continue improving profitability, delivering solid double-digit EPS growth as we advance. The compound effect of rising earnings and a higher P/E multiple should result in a much higher stock price.

Where Alibaba's stock price could be in future years:

Year (fiscal) 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Revenue Bs $135 $150 $170 $190 $211 $232 $253 Revenue growth 9% 11% 13% 12% 11% 10% 9% EPS $9.50 $10.75 $12.70 $14.80 $17 $20 $23 EPS growth 23% 13% 18% 17% 16% 17% 15% Forward P/E 12 14 18 19 18 17 16 Stock price $129 $178 $266 $323 $360 $390 $420 Click to enlarge

I am using a relatively modest revenue growth rate. We could see a slight bump in sales growth (to low double digits) in the coming years. Still, even this minor sales growth should enable revenues to expand considerably in future years. Additionally, Alibaba's optimization should lead to increased profitability and an EPS growth of around 15-20% as we advance. This dynamic should expand Alibaba's P/E multiple to about 18-20. In a more bullish case scenario, we may see Alibaba's P/E grow to around the 25 level. Therefore, there is a high probability that we will see Alibaba's stock rebound and trend significantly higher in the years ahead.

Risks to Alibaba

While the risks may be minimal now, there are increased risks concerning Chinese equities. The CCP could implement laws that hamper big tech companies. Additionally, there could be more regulation concerns. A significant risk is the slowing of China's economy and questions when significant growth will return. There is the risk that Alibaba's revenue growth could continue declining, negatively impacting the value of its businesses. We could see worsening profitability and other detrimental elements developing in future years. Investors should examine these and additional risks before investing in Alibaba.