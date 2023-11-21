Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 21, 2023 12:15 PM ETAbercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 21, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mohit Gupta - IR

Fran Horowitz - CEO

Scott Lipesky - CFO, COO

Conference Call Participants

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Corey Tarlowe - Jefferies

Matthew Boss - JP Morgan

Marni Shapiro - The Retail Tracker

Alex Straton - Morgan Stanley

Mauricio Serna - UBS

Kelly Crago - Citi

Janet Kloppenburg - JJK Research

Dylan Carden - William Blair

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Abercrombie & Fitch Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions].

At this time, I would now like to turn the call over to Mo Gupta. Please go ahead.

Mohit Gupta

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to our third quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me today on the call are Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Lipesky, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Earlier this morning, we issued our third quarter earnings release, which is available on our website at corporate.abercrombie.com under the Investors section. Also available on our website is an investor presentation.

Please keep in mind that we will make certain forward-looking statements on the call. These statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions we mentioned today. These factors and uncertainties are discussed in our reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, we will be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures today during the call. Additional details and reconciliations of GAAP to adjusted non-GAAP financial measures are included in the release and investor presentation issued earlier this morning. Finally, references to

