Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 21, 2023 12:22 PM ETBaidu, Inc. (BIDU), BAIDF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.32K Followers

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 21, 2023 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Juan Lin - Director, Investor Relations

Robin Li - Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Rong Luo - Chief Financial Officer

Dou Shen - Executive Vice President

Conference Call Participants

Alicia Yap - Citi

Alex Yao - JPMorgan

Miranda Zhuang - Bank of America

Gary Yu - Morgan Stanley

Wei Xiong - UBS

Lincoln Kong - Goldman Sachs

James Lee - Mizuho

Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Operator

Hello and thank you for standing by for Baidu’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Today’s conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today’s conference, Juan Lin, Baidu’s Director of Investor Relations.

Juan Lin

Hello, everyone and welcome to Baidu’s third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Baidu’s earnings release was distributed earlier today and you can find a copy on our website as well as on newswire services. On the call today, we have Robin Li, our Co-Founder and CEO; Rong Luo, our CFO; and Dou Shen, our EVP in charge of Baidu AI Cloud Group, ACG. After our prepared remarks, we will hold a Q&A session.

Please note that the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. For detailed discussions of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our latest annual report and other documents filed with SEC and Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under auditable

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BIDU

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BIDU

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.