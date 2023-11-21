JHVEPhoto

Over the summer, I believed that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was facing and battling exclusivity headwinds. The company was battling the loss of exclusivity of Revlimid, as it was trying to offset this loss of exclusivity with some new product engines, with growth desperately needed as more exclusivity expirations were upcoming later this decade.

While Bristol-Myers Squibb's growth prospects were very tough given these developments, the non-demanding valuations should start to provide some support and appeal over time.

Bristol-Myers - A Powerhouse Losing Power

Bristol-Myers made a transformative deal when it acquired Celgene in 2019 in a huge $90 billion deal, set to create a $37 billion giant set to post EBITDA of $16 billion, albeit that pro forma net debt of $52 billion looked on the high side.

A $40 stock at the time traded at non-demanding valuations, with earnings power seen around $5 per share, as synergies and deleveraging had the potential to boost the results on the bottom line. Shares rose to the $70 mark by 2021, as the company posted relatively strong sales and earnings in 2020, with earnings reported around $6 per share on a $42 billion revenue base.

Moreover, leverage concerns were addressed following a $13 billion divestment of Otezla rights to Amgen (AMGN), although the proceeds were quickly reinvested. Bristol used these resources to acquire MyoKardia in a $13 billion deal in 2020 in order to get its hands on the chronic heart disease drug mavacamten.

Revenues rose another 9% to $46 billion in 2021 with earnings improving to $7.50 per share, although the concentration of top-selling drugs was an issue with the trio of Revlimid, Eliquis and Opdivo combined making up about two-thirds of sales. With Revlimid witnessing expiration in 2022, the company guided for stagnant performance that year, with sales seen around $47 billion and earnings around $7.80 per share.

Trying to ignite momentum on the pipeline, Bristol announced a $4.1 billion deal for Turning Point Therapeutics in the summer of 2022, adding to its oncology franchise. The company guided for 2023 sales to rise by 2%, with adjusted earnings seen at just over $8 per share. This marks stagnation, but includes an anticipated 35% drop in Revlimid sales to $6.5 billion in 2023, creating a real headwind to the reported results, to the tune of about $3.5 billion.

With shares trading in the lower sixties in July, shares traded around 8 times adjusted earnings, while net debt has come down to less than $29 billion. This started to look a lot more compelling, as I bought the dip in the low sixties after enjoying a ride post the Celgene deal.

Tough Times

Since July, shares of Bristol-Myers have seen terrible performance, having fallen from the lower sixties to the $49 mark here, the lowest levels since the summer of 2019, soon after the Celgene deal announcement.

In July, the company posted second-quarter sales of $11.2 billion, down 9% on the year before, with adjusted earnings down 9% to $1.75 per share. Sales of Revlimid fell 41% to $1.47 billion, and this shortfall triggered the company to cut the sales guidance for this product to $5.5 billion for the year, resulting in modest top-line sales declines expected for the year.

An initial $8.10 per share annual earnings guidance was cut to a midpoint of $7.50 per share, as net debt of $29.0 billion was flattish on a sequential basis, with the newer growth engines not being sufficient to make a real impact to offset the declines in Revlimid sales.

What followed were some aggressive practices of the firm, including a $4 billion accelerated buyback program in August, which comes on top of an already generous $0.57 per share quarterly dividend. In October, Bristol-Myers furthermore announced a $4.8 billion deal for Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX).

The deal adds to the oncology pipeline of Bristol and with the deal the company adds lung cancer drug KRAZATI to its line-up. The deal tag could rise by about a billion following the achievement of milestones through a so-called contingent value right, but at the same time, Mirati operated with about a billion in net cash. The closing of the deal was seen in the first half of 2024.

Later that month, the company reported third-quarter sales of $11.0 billion, down 2% on the year before, with adjusted earnings per share up a penny to $2.00 per share. The sequential declines were held back as Revlimid sales were reported flattish on a sequential basis, with some growth seen in other areas.

Net debt ticked up to $29.6 billion, but this looks still manageable given the accelerated buybacks, although the pro forma net debt load stands closer at $33 billion pro forma the deal for Mirati. The relatively solid Revlimid sales meant that the company upped the full-year guidance for this drug by half a billion to $6.0 billion, prompting it to hike the lower end of the full-year earnings guidance by fifteen cents to $7.50 per share.

The problem was seen with the midterm goals, as new products are not contributing the same way as expected before. The so-called new product portfolio was set to contribute $10-$13 billion in sales by 2025, as revenues of this group of drugs came in at $928 million in the third quarter (and $862 million in the second quarter). This sales contribution is seen at >$10 billion, yet only by 2026. This furthermore means that operating margins for 2025 are now cut by 3 points to 37% of sales.

And Now?

Basically, Bristol-Myers has cut the guidance for 2025, and it has done so in a substantial way. Calling for low- to mid-single digit declines in the revenue CAGR through 2025, sales are likely seen below $40 billion at that point in time. Combined with the margin guidance, this suggests $15 billion in adjusted operating profits, at best.

This compares to adjusted operating profits of around $19 billion per annum at this point in time, as this would hurt pre-tax profits by about two dollars per share, creating a roadmap for earnings of around $5-$6 per share by 2025.

The lack of growth for two-three years to come, with even execution risks to this guidance, makes it understandable why shares have fallen to $49 per share here, as the resulting 10 times earnings multiple is furthermore adjusted and comes with some leverage as well.

Furthermore, there is the emerging risk of G1P drugs on pharmaceutical companies as the development of these drugs is not seen as benefiting Bristol-Myers, and is actually posing a risk. This adds to the woes, certainly amidst more exclusivity losses coming up, some debt taken along, and a slower growth profile of the new drugs portfolio.

It feels really tempting to buy the dip on the cheapness argument, as I have already bought into Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock, but I simply lack a conviction to do so again in size. Right now, it is up to the company to start performing now, certainly on pipeline conversion which is exactly what has been lagging here.