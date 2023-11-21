Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CSP Sees Positive Initial Client Response To AZT Protect Software

Nov. 21, 2023 2:03 PM ETCSP Inc. (CSPI)2 Comments
Donovan Jones
Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CSP Inc. provides managed IT services, security software, and IT consulting services.
  • The company has shown profitable growth and recently launched its ARIA security software product, which may drive future growth.
  • Investors with a risk-on perspective may wish to consider buying CSP Inc. shares at around $24.80 per share based on the company's growth prospects.
Digital technology, software development concept. Coding programmer working on laptop with circuit board and javascript on virtual screen

Tippapatt

A Quick Take On CSP Inc.

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) provides a wide range of managed IT services, security software and related IT consulting services.

The firm has produced profitable growth in recent quarters and has launched its ARIA

Comments (2)

E
EWM18
Today, 3:15 PM
Comments (2)
Thanks for the write up Donovan. As a long term shareholder, there are two extra points I would highlight to support your BUY rating. 1 - The Aria AZT product has recently won two very high profile customer wins. One is a Fortune 500 manufacturing company. The 2nd is a “Leading Western Intelligence Agency”. These are big validating customer wins especially for a small company and new offering. 2 - Very strong insider ownership and consistent insider buying.
WallStPirate profile picture
WallStPirate
Today, 2:57 PM
Comments (6.35K)
Thank you for writing the first article on what is a hidden gem in the tech and more importantly in the security world.

An old company with what I call a boring line of continuous revenue but with an exciting future from the high performance products especially AZT Protect.

AZT protect landed its first customers recently. The US governtment and a fortune 500 chemical company. They landed them because they offer the ability to stop breaches especially the Solarwinds breach with AI, some items it does are listed below.

Protect its entire OT environment with the ability to immediately stop attacks before they cause harm.

Keep operations up and running without impact during attacks - avoiding what happened to Clorox (CLX) and other manufactures that are still reeling financially from recent cyberattacks1.

Deploy the solution and ensure total protection within minutes without taking any production lines offline.

Ensure that the solution cannot be disabled - as happened to leading cloud-based NextGen AV solutions during the SolarWinds attack.

Read here what it does from the company:

www.ariacybersecurity.com/...

This is a recent quote about it.

"A prominent Western intelligence agency has adopted AZT PROTECT to enhance its cybersecurity defenses. The agency aims to protect its operational technology from threats like the SolarWinds breach and attacks by nation-state-backed hackers."

www.ariacybersecurity.com/...

They utilize Nvidias latest data center infrastructure chip

www.ariacybersecurity.com/...

Lots to write about but any news and this low float 100m cap could easily rocket fast.

Thanks
